Editorial: The important votes last week that got overlooked

Thought experiment: If these counties had voted down the tax proposals, Northern Virginia legislators — whose mercy we’re at — could easily say those communities don’t really care about their schools, so why should anyone else? That’s one downside of the widening gulf between the politics of rural Virginia and the politics of the urban crescent. Politically speaking, why should any Democrat care about a rural Virginia that is moving further and further away from the rest of the state? (Yes, you can argue that it’s urban Virginia that’s moving away from rural Virginia but the reality is both urban and rural areas are moving away from each other — the Trump vote increased in rural Virginia, the anti-Trump vote increased in urban Virginia.)

In theory, help is on the way. Voters in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk all approved casinos. Here’s why that matters. Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam persuaded the General Assembly to agree to devote some of the state’s share of the casino tax revenue to school construction. The catch is it may be years before those casinos actually open and years after that before they build up enough of a revenue stream to allow the state to sell school construction bonds — using those annual revenues to pay them off. In the meantime, governors and legislators will come and go and the more time goes by, the more temptation there will be for some future General Assembly to undo this year’s pledge. We’re about to enter a new election cycle — for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the House of Delegates. Voters in both rural and urban areas ought to ask candidates from both parties whether they intend to uphold that school construction promise — and whether they have any ideas on how to speed things up.