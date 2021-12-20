 Skip to main content
Editorial: The kind of mural we mean

A new Roanoke mural

Roanoke artist Anne Waldrop designed this mural, in the style of Finnish designer Marimekko, that wraps Sandra Collins’ house in Grandin Village.

 Courteys of Sandra Collins

Now that’s what we’re talking about.

We suggested that Roanoke could use more and bigger murals (Dec. 2, “Downtowns in Southwest Virginia could use bolder murals”), and lo and behold, here is one!

Not that we’re claiming we inspired this floral print house in a Grandin Village neighborhood. Homeowner Sandra Collins had this in mind well before we typed out our plea to make the Roanoke Valley, and heck, all of Southwest Virginia, just a bit more colorfully eccentric, enough to get people’s tongues wagging about things they’d seen while passing through.

Nor is this particular mural covering some highly visible downtown structure. But it sure is fun!

The 62-year-old registered nurse said that a couple years ago, when she noticed the paint on her brick home was starting to peel, she consulted with Roanoke artist Anne Waldrop, who suggested covering the house in flowers patterned after the style of Finnish designer Marimekko. Waldrop came up with the mural design with assistance from fellow valley artists Page and Zephron Turner and (naturally) street artist Toobz Muir, executor of many Roanoke murals. Toobz painted the physical walls.

“I love bright, whimsical designs and I strive to support local artists,” says Collins.

“Hopefully, her house is now a Roanoke landmark,” says Waldrop.

