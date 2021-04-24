Editorial: The many ironies in Virginia's 2021 Democratic primary

There are perhaps as many ironies to this year’s Democratic primary as there are candidates. Here’s the biggest one: This is easily the most diverse field of candidates Virginia Democrats have ever seen. Of the five candidates for governor, three are Black and two of those are Black women.

The six candidates for lieutenant governor include two Black men, two women (one whose parents were Salvadoran and Irish-Lebanese) and one (Roanoke’s Sam Rasoul) who is the son of Palestinian immigrants. The only white male candidate running for the nomination is gay.

In the attorney general’s race, one is white and one is Black, both men.

Yet for all that diversity, Virginia Democrats could well wind up nominating a ticket of three white men. Indeed, it’s likely that at least two of the three winners will be. In the governor’s race, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is clearly the front-runner by all the conventional measures — endorsements, fundraising, polls.

It’s unclear whether he can reach 50%, although that doesn’t matter in Virginia’s system where only a plurality is necessary to win — no Georgia-style runoffs here. There are simply too many other candidates splitting the vote. A two-way race with McAuliffe would have very different dynamics.