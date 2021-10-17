Editorial: The map the Fralin Institute puts Roanoke on, and where it leads

With the new addition to the building that the institute just dedicated, that number of employees will eventually double. The pool of potential new hires comes not just from Southwest Virginia, but all over the world.

Bringing in these immigrants and their families, and the cultural traditions and business outlooks that come with them, will serve to enrich our community in a way that would make Pearl Fu, the leader of Local Colors who for a quarter century was known as Roanoke’s goodwill ambassador, proud indeed.

The work done at the Fralin Institute is not medical research in the way most people understand that term. For the most part, they don’t conduct clinical trials.

As Friedlander himself describes it, “If you have disease X,” the institute’s scientists aim to figure out “what’s wrong specifically with your heart or your brain or your liver, whatever it might be,” and from there, “how can we go about fixing it, theoretically, and how can we come up with ways to try to address it, to diagnose it, to treat it.”

They share their discoveries with the world, so that others can run with them, and figure out what those specific treatments might entail.