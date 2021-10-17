Editorial: The map the Fralin Institute puts Roanoke on, and where it leads

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC had a ribbon cutting this month, celebrating the grand opening of a 139,000-square-foot addition.
During this ceremony, Carilion CEO Nancy Agee told the gathered, “We’re putting Roanoke on the map for biosciences.” However, this isn’t the first time an official has talked about the Fralin Institute putting our city on a metaphorical map of some kind. What makes this expansion so special?
Before we get into that, let’s offer a few clarifications. The “at VTC” is part of the Fralin Institute’s official name, because it’s located in the Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences campus on 4 Riverside Circle. Make no mistake, though, the Fralin Institute is not a part of Carilion Clinic or the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. It’s a straight up Virginia Tech venture.
The Fralin name, naturally, comes from a 2018 gift of $50 million from Roanoke philanthropists Cynthia and Heywood Fralin and the Horace G. Fralin Charitable Trust, named after Heywood’s older brother. Even though Heywood Fralin is a certified UVa fan and benefactor, the Fralins’ charitable gift was the largest in Virginia Tech history.
Eleven years ago, when the institute got its start, only two living beings occupied the building: founding executive director Michael Friedlander and his dog. Friedlander can still be found there, along with a canine companion, but there’s about 450 research leaders, scientists, administrative staff and more in there with him.
With the new addition to the building that the institute just dedicated, that number of employees will eventually double. The pool of potential new hires comes not just from Southwest Virginia, but all over the world.
Bringing in these immigrants and their families, and the cultural traditions and business outlooks that come with them, will serve to enrich our community in a way that would make Pearl Fu, the leader of Local Colors who for a quarter century was known as Roanoke’s goodwill ambassador, proud indeed.
The work done at the Fralin Institute is not medical research in the way most people understand that term. For the most part, they don’t conduct clinical trials.
As Friedlander himself describes it, “If you have disease X,” the institute’s scientists aim to figure out “what’s wrong specifically with your heart or your brain or your liver, whatever it might be,” and from there, “how can we go about fixing it, theoretically, and how can we come up with ways to try to address it, to diagnose it, to treat it.”
They share their discoveries with the world, so that others can run with them, and figure out what those specific treatments might entail.
The new space gives the Fralin Institute the room to stretch its brain research and heart research in new directions — for example, studies of metabolism and obesity, vital because of the acknowledged worldwide health crisis, that are closely connected to already established cardiovascular research, as well as work done by the institute’s Center for Health Behaviors.
Some things carried out at the Fralin Institute have more immediate benefits — for example, the 160,000 COVID-19 tests processed since the onset of the pandemic. The tests are collected throughout Southwest Virginia in collaboration with the state health department, brought to the institute and turned around within eight hours. That testing lab resides within the institute’s new building.
If you’re tired of hearing about that detestable virus, here’s a cuddlier topic: the fur-faced patients of the Virginia Tech Animal Cancer Care and Research Center, launched inside the new Fralin Institute building in 2020. This Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine program gives dog and cat owners with ailing pets access to treatments and trials at the most advanced edge of development, and scientists a chance to put their discoveries into practice.
And if that doesn’t sound sci-fi enough, well, back in May, the institute received a $2.4 million federal grant for the use of optically pumped magnetometry. This is a cutting edge brain imaging technique that lets the subject move around while wearing a wired helmet, instead of lying stock still inside a hulking MRI machine. It also gives science writers the chance to use cool terms like “quantum sensor chips” and “miniaturized atomic magnetometers.”
Now — on what map, precisely, are we hoping to register the institute and its new building and new and continuing programs?
“The map we’re talking about is the map of other people in other places who do what we do for a living,” Friedlander says. “We want to be an attractive landing site for entrepreneurs, for companies, for inventors, for other scientists, for people who want to be around that buzz.”
In truth, the buzz has been happening for a while, no small accomplishment given that the Fralin Institute started completely from scratch a little over a decade ago, while comparable institutes at Harvard and Yale, Stanford and Duke, John Hopkins University and the University of Virginia, have been around quite a bit longer.
You could stay the Fralin Institute went from zero to 140 million in 10 years — that’s the dollar amount in active grants supporting the institute’s research. That amount exceeded expectations, a direct result of the quality of researchers the institute has been able to attract so far.
To indulge a physics-based analogy, the goal is to amplify that attraction, to increase the magnetic pull.
The idea, the hope is that when academic institutions all over the planet discuss where the most important breakthroughs are happening in these fields, the Fralin Institute and Virginia Tech and Roanoke are part of the conversation.
The more the Fralin Institute can do, the more chance this research has to be noticed by the right people.
And that could lead to the Holy Grail of economic development — high tech corporations coming to town — if international prospects in the biotechnology industry know that some of the best work in their field is happening here.
Such news would be a balm for the Roanoke Valley, which has seen an exodus of corporate headquarters in recent years, dispiriting losses of companies that were born here, such as Norfolk Southern and Advance Auto Parts.
This former railroad hub needs to diversify its economy and this would sure help get it done.
That’s plenty of reasons to cheer about a ribbon cutting.