Editorial: The monument that Roanoke needs

First, we congratulate Hamilton —and railway mail historian Frank Scheer — for their research.

Second, we ask: What should we do with this newfound knowledge, other than share it with you today?

Here is our modest suggestion: This calls for some sort of historical marker or other commemoration. Now, at first blush “the 19th Amendment passed through here” might seem akin to “George Washington slept here.” After all, the Virginia General Assembly notoriously rejected the 19th Amendment by wide margins in 1920 — and didn’t get around to symbolically ratifying it until 1952. So, legally speaking, Virginia’s only role in the amendment becoming law was that the final paperwork rolled through on the night train. Why is that worth a monument?

Here’s why. It’s the same reason we honor civil rights figures, even though many of the things they were seeking weren’t achieved until much later. They were on what we can safely call the right side of history. Even though Virginia’s political establishment was very much anti-suffrage, there were still suffragists here, making their case — and they have gone largely unrecognized in any kind of formal way.