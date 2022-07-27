Editorial: The musical miracle that became the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

As David Stewart Wiley reflected on his 25th season as conductor and music director of Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, he had a lot to be thankful for — especially for the support shown by patrons and concertgoers as the symphony undertook “a journey of reemergence and reopening.”

The culmination of a quarter century with the symphony happened to coincide with RSO’s return to live concerts after the long, financially perilous pause in live performances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performing arts organizations all over had hanging over them the question of whether audiences would return once restrictions were lifted and large gatherings were permitted. The answer turned out to be a resounding yes.

“We had full houses, knocked it out of the park with our pops season,” Wiley said. The final show in the 2021-2022 pop series, a tribute to the music of the Eagles, drew 2,000 people.

Compared to other Roanoke Valley arts organizations, RSO was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic, with operating budget reductions and layoffs of full time employees that exceeded 60%. These cuts, though painful, were necessary to keep the symphony viable without revenue coming in.

Wiley praised RSO Executive Director David Crane and his staff for navigating the pandemic crisis.

“We have a great team. I don’t think we would have weathered the pandemic anywhere near as well had we not had the team in place,” Wiley said. “A lot of it is just anticipating and then dealing with unforeseen circumstances. It’s an interesting new world.”

From small to full halls

He especially singled out how RSO staff had to rethink its marketing and outreach efforts. “We have to make stuff so compelling and be so creative now, with digital marketing and other ways of connecting with people, that get them involved in what we’re doing.”

A Shuttered Venue Operators Grant allowed the nonprofit symphony to rehire staff as it tuned up for a return to live venues in 2021 after a year of virtual performances.

“We started small in the fall because we were still emerging from the pandemic, so it was 12 to 20 players for some concerts,” Wiley said. By the end of the year, RSO assembled a massive 70-piece orchestra for a performance of the much-beloved “From the New World” by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák.

Wiley said that he feels the celebratory 25th season was really about the return of the orchestra. As conductor, he’s just a facilitator for the incredible musicians who are part of the symphony.

The 2022-23 season, which begins Aug. 27 with a free “Symphony Under the Stars” concert in Roanoke’s Elmwood Park, will be RSO’s 70th.

The Star City’s orchestra began as a grass-roots effort under the leadership of volunteer conductor Gibson Morrissey, with its very first concert taking place March 31, 1953, in the Jefferson High School auditorium.

The venture went forward despite quite a bit of skepticism, some of which was revealed in how the rival newspapers of the time reviewed the show. The Roanoke World-News called the “near-professional” performance a “miracle,” while The Roanoke Times asserted that “any performance would have been a complete triumph,” but Morrissey “made it a real musical triumph.”

Community love and support

Three years later, Gibson founded the Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra, which he also conducted until his unexpected death in 1975. Considered a Roanoke legend, Gibson is to date still Roanoke’s only historical figure honored with a statue made in his likeness — a small one, which stands inside the Berglund Performing Arts Center.

Clarinetist Jack Moehlenkamp received what was called a “battlefield promotion” to conductor on Morrissey’s sudden death. He led RSO up until the organization made the leap from community to professional orchestra in 1986. An endowment bestowed by Roanoke philanthropist Marion Via allowed the nonprofit to hire its first paid conductor, Victoria Bond, the first woman to receive a doctorate in conducting from The Juilliard School in New York.

Bond, who also directed Opera Roanoke, departed in 1995, and has continued to win renown as a conductor, composer and lecturer. A 1994 Roanoke Times editorial credited her for helping to build “a rising reputation for the Roanoke Valley as a place where the arts in general are appreciated.”

A series of concerts that doubled as public auditions, involving five competitors, culminated in Wiley’s hire in 1996. Wiley proved a great fit for Roanoke, and has since surpassed Morrissey as the music director who has led our symphony the longest.

During his time as conductor, RSO has performed with the likes of Sir James Galway, Bruce Hornsby, Bernadette Peters, Aaron Neville and more. Lately — starting well before the pandemic interrupted live music — the symphony made a shift from booking marquee names to centering the talents of its musicians and strength of its homegrown programming, a strategy that’s working out just fine.

“This community clearly supports and loves its orchestra and chorus,” Wiley said.

The Star City does indeed appreciate the arts — and art comes in many forms, orchestral music being one of them. The fact that this former railroad town engendered a scrappy citizen symphony that’s still bringing joy to listeners 70 years on is indeed a miracle and a real musical triumph.