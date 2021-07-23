Editorial: The peculiar exceptionalism of rural America on vaccines

We often hear politicians and great thinkers (occasionally the two even overlap) talk about “American exceptionalism.”
We do believe there is such a thing. No other nation has our idealistic founding story of a nation dedicated to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Never mind if our founders fell short of those ideals; the Constitution does refer to “a more perfect union,” which implies its writers understood they were less than perfect.
No other nation has done the things we have done first: Split the atom, put humans on the moon and machines into the far reaches of space. No other nation has made itself a destination for all mankind: We don’t see people lined up to sneak across the border into Russia, China or North Korea.
Sometimes, though, our American exceptionalism plays out in less flattering ways. We’re witnessing one of those now with the shockingly high number of Americans who are either hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or absolutely refuse to.
This week’s news brings a telling point of comparison: Canada’s vaccination rate has now eclipsed that of the United States. As of July 16, Canada had fully vaccinated 48.45% of its population versus 48.05% in the United States. Since then, Canada has crossed the 50% threshold while the U.S. is still stuck in the 48% range. A more dramatic contrast comes in the percentage of people with at least one dose of vaccine: In Canada, the figure is 68.8%. In the United States, it’s 56.1%.
This is all quite remarkable for several reasons. First, Canada is a country much like the United States, with the exception of a French-speaking province and an unnatural interest in curling.
Second, Canada got a much later start with mass vaccinations than we did.
Third, Canada had a much lower infection rate than the United States — about one-third — so in theory had less incentive to get the vaccine.
So why then have Canadians responded more enthusiastically to the vaccine than Americans have?
The question — or perhaps the answer — becomes more curious when we look beneath the surface of those top-line numbers. The most vaccinated province in Canada is Newfoundland and Labrador, where 77.79% of the population has had at least one dose.
That should catch your eye because Newfoundland and Labrador is a distinctly rural province. Much of the vaccine divide in the United States splits along urban and rural lines. That’s apparently not the case in Canada where some of the rural provinces are the most vaccinated and the gap between rural and more urbanized provinces is not nearly as large as the gap between states in the U.S.
In Canada, the least-vaccinated province is Saskatchewan, where 61.83% have at least one dose and the least-vaccinated territory is Nunavat (up in the Arctic) with 55.65%. In the United States, the most vaccinated state is Vermont, where 74.9% have had at least one dose; the least is Mississippi at nearly half that with 37.7%.
The U.S.-Canadian contrast becomes more vivid when we look along the border. In Manitoba, the one-dose rate is 66.29%. Just across the line, the rate is 58% in Minnesota and 44.7% in North Dakota.
In Saskatchewan, the rate is 61.8% and in Alberta it’s 62.15%. Across the line in Montana, it’s 48.6%. In British Columbia, the rate is 70.92%. In Idaho, it’s 40.4% and in Washington, it’s 63%.
Going further north, the Canadian territory of Yukon has 73.87% of its people with at least one dose of vaccine in them. Across the line in Alaska, the figure is 51%.
Alberta’s 62.15% is noteworthy because Alberta is regarded as the most conservative part of Canada — it’s the Texas and Oklahoma of the north, where the economy is powered by farms, oil and gas (that’s why the Edmonton hockey team is the Oilers) and one of the main cultural exports is country music (we are partial to Corb Lund). However, in the actual Texas and Oklahoma, the comparable one-dose vaccination rates are 49.8% and 46.3%.
Put another way, Canada’s most-conservative and least-vaccinated provinces (we’re skipping over the territory of Nunavat because the distances there are a complication) are more vaccinated than many left-of-center American states. More to the point, those conservative, rural provinces are more vaccinated than Virginia, however you wish to categorize the Old Dominion. Virginia currently has 59.1% of the population with at least one dose.
Clearly, more is going on here than simply ideology because Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta all have conservative premiers (the Canadian equivalent of governors). There’s not a single member of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in parliament from either Alberta or Saskatchewan, while Conservatives have lopsided majorities from Manitoba and British Columbia. In American lingo, these are all deep-red provinces (except in Canada the political color scheme is reversed). So why are rural, conservative Canadians far more willing to get vaccinated than rural, conservative Americans?
There might be a doctoral dissertation in that question, because Canadian conservatives are different from American conservatives in other ways — more open to immigration and less fixated on guns.
The more we look at the world, the more we see how American conservatives are often the outliers. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing depends on your political tastes, of course, but when it comes to vaccine rates, there’s no question that the low rates in some parts of the United States — overwhelmingly conservative areas — are a bad thing.
The unvaccinated don’t simply endanger themselves, they endanger their communities by making it easier for the virus to circulate and evolve more deadly variants. Rural conservatives are often the most demonstrative in visible signs of patriotism — flying the flag, for instance. Yet when it comes to standing up to a potentially lethal invader — which you’d think would be an act of patriotism — many rural areas are letting the country down.
In Virginia, the least-vaccinated localities are almost entirely in Southwest and Southside.
At the very bottom is Lee County, where only 33% have received one dose.
Above them come Carroll County at 34.5% and Patrick County at 34.8%.
Or, put another way, they’re more than 20 percentage points behind a Canadian territory in the Arctic that has only five pharmacies in a place that’s bigger than Alaska.
Once again, we must ask: Why?