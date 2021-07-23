Editorial: The peculiar exceptionalism of rural America on vaccines

This is all quite remarkable for several reasons. First, Canada is a country much like the United States, with the exception of a French-speaking province and an unnatural interest in curling.

Second, Canada got a much later start with mass vaccinations than we did.

Third, Canada had a much lower infection rate than the United States — about one-third — so in theory had less incentive to get the vaccine.

So why then have Canadians responded more enthusiastically to the vaccine than Americans have?

The question — or perhaps the answer — becomes more curious when we look beneath the surface of those top-line numbers. The most vaccinated province in Canada is Newfoundland and Labrador, where 77.79% of the population has had at least one dose.

That should catch your eye because Newfoundland and Labrador is a distinctly rural province. Much of the vaccine divide in the United States splits along urban and rural lines. That’s apparently not the case in Canada where some of the rural provinces are the most vaccinated and the gap between rural and more urbanized provinces is not nearly as large as the gap between states in the U.S.