Editorial: The perplexing, inept rollout of student loan forgiveness

The teetering fate of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualified borrowers invites a thought exercise or two.

Supporters of Vermont’s outspoken independent senator Bernie Sanders, whose call to eliminate all student loan debt helped propel him into serious contention for the 2016 and 2020 Democratic presidential nominations, are getting a sample of what might have happened had a President Sanders had the opportunity to attempt a debt cancellation via executive order.

In a concession to the popularity of student debt cancellation among the progressive base, the new-minted President Biden took office in January 2021 having pledged on the campaign trail to forgive at least up to $10,000 per borrower. “It should be done immediately,” he said just two weeks after winning the presidential contest.

Those familiar with Biden’s track record in Congress over many decades might reasonably question how sincere he could possibly have been about such statements. As long ago as the late 1970s, Biden put his support behind bills that made it easier for students to take on more debt than they could afford and harder to escape loans if they could not pay.

As a senator, Biden was one of the major backers of the 2005 Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act, which made student loans almost impossible to discharge through bankruptcy.

Credit card companies make it a point to incorporate in Delaware, to take advantage of favorable regulations, and Biden was their congressional advocate, supported by their campaign contributions. His stated priority was to protect creditors, and he brusquely dismissed complaints that changing the law to make debts more difficult to discharge simply set up households that had fallen on hard times for unnecessary additional misery.

When Republicans attack Biden’s loan forgiveness program as a handout that saddles taxpayers with paying off the debt of students who borrowed beyond their means, Biden’s own history adds a layer of irony.

Plan? What plan?

Frankly, calling Biden’s announced-just-before-the-midterms forgiveness order a “program” is a bit generous. Biden signed the executive order on Aug. 24 — 582 days into his presidency, rather than “immediately” — and afterward confusion reigned. Despite the long period of mulling before the order was signed, the U.S. Department of Education had no infrastructure in place to carry out the order, even as media reports made the cancellation sound like a fait accompli. The lack of concrete instructions and rules made bewildered borrowers vulnerable to scam artists.

To be fair, Biden did more than once openly express doubt that carrying out loan forgiveness via executive order could hold up to legal scrutiny. In a reasonable world, one would hope this would mean that his administration would have developed contingencies before the launch.

No more proof was needed that the Biden administration was essentially winging it than the declaration on Sept. 29 that no one with privately held student loans could be eligible for forgiveness unless they had applied for direct consolidation into a federally held loan before that very date. Keep in mind, the education department never issued explicit instructions that those with private student loans should consolidate.

The abrupt rule addition was done in an attempt to foil a lawsuit filed Sept. 28 by Republican attorneys general from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina — the same suit that caused a federal appeals judge on Oct. 21 to press pause on any debt relief, not that there had been any. The Biden administration continued taking applications for the relief until Nov. 10, when a federal judge in Texas, ruling on a different lawsuit filed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, declared the debt forgiveness program unconstitutional.

Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, called Biden’s debt relief plan “one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States.” The group behind the lawsuit says that grossly overpriced college tuition is the problem that needs to be addressed, rather than loan forgiveness that was guided by neither public input nor Congress. Whether or not the Biden administration triumphs on appeal, those are both good points.

Should the lawsuits succeed, Democrats will have another weapon in their arsenal for 2024: claims of Republican obstruction of a financial break millions wanted.

Again, it’s only a thought exercise, but a cynic might wonder if this consequence was considered an acceptable outcome for a plan poorly executed.