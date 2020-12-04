Editorial: The pioneering, and tragic, story of Roger Arliner Young

When Young graduated in 1923, she wrote in her yearbook that she intended to go into “social service work.” She also wrote something else: “Not failure, but low aim is a crime.” The head of Howard’s zoology department was Ernest Everett Just, a towering figure in science at the time. He did something remarkable: He offered Young a position as his research assistant — and as assistant professor of zoology even though she had taken just two classes in the subject.

Somehow, Young managed to teach at Howard — and still enroll as a master’s student in zoology at the University of Chicago. During the summers, she helped Just with his research into marine biology. Only a year into her zoology career, Young had her first paper published, and not just anywhere, either. She became the first Black woman to be published in Science, one of the most prestigious journals around. Her paper was on the digestive system of the paramecium. Just heaped praise on her, calling her “a real genius” and saying her work surpassed his in “technical excellence.” Young earned her master’s in 1927 and soon was helping Just do research at the forerunner of today’s Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. “To be counted among the scientists there underscored Young’s skill and signalled her promise in the field,” the BBC reports.