Editorial: The pioneering, and tragic, story of Roger Arliner Young

We recently ran a story from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about all the historical figures who have been suggested as a replacement for Virginia’s statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol.
Some we’d heard of. Some we hadn’t. Of those, one in particular caught our eye because of a local connection: “Roger Arliner Young, born in Allegheny County, was a pioneering scientist and the first African American woman who earned a doctorate in zoology.”
We like to think we know our history but here’s some history we didn’t know. Young’s story is a tragic one that saw her once-promising scientific career stifled by the mores of the times. Here’s what we’ve been able to glean about her — thanks largely to a recent article by the British Broadcasting Corp. (which drew heavily on research by Gonzaga University professor Sara Diaz) and various accounts in scientific publications.
Young was born in Clifton Forge in 1899, not an easy time or place to be a Black person in the South. Just eight years prior, Clifton Forge was the site of a horrific triple lynching. For reasons not addressed in any source we’ve found, the family moved soon thereafter to a small town west of Pittsburgh. Historical accounts describe her family as poor but somehow Young found the resources to attend Howard University at the age of 17. Her intention was to study music, which the BBC called “a ‘proper’ feminine pursuit” for the day. In the spring semester of 1921, Young took a class in zoology and that changed her life.
When Young graduated in 1923, she wrote in her yearbook that she intended to go into “social service work.” She also wrote something else: “Not failure, but low aim is a crime.” The head of Howard’s zoology department was Ernest Everett Just, a towering figure in science at the time. He did something remarkable: He offered Young a position as his research assistant — and as assistant professor of zoology even though she had taken just two classes in the subject.
Somehow, Young managed to teach at Howard — and still enroll as a master’s student in zoology at the University of Chicago. During the summers, she helped Just with his research into marine biology. Only a year into her zoology career, Young had her first paper published, and not just anywhere, either. She became the first Black woman to be published in Science, one of the most prestigious journals around. Her paper was on the digestive system of the paramecium. Just heaped praise on her, calling her “a real genius” and saying her work surpassed his in “technical excellence.” Young earned her master’s in 1927 and soon was helping Just do research at the forerunner of today’s Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. “To be counted among the scientists there underscored Young’s skill and signalled her promise in the field,” the BBC reports.
In 1929, Young started working on a doctorate in zoology at the University of Chicago — and that’s where the trouble started. Perhaps she was trying to do too much. Just went to Europe and Young was named acting department head — a rare thing for someone without a doctorate. Somehow, she still tried to teach, run the department and began her doctoral work, which involved the effects of ultraviolet radiation on marine eggs. However, this much is certain: Her doctoral adviser at Chicago was Frank Rattray Lillie, who was active in the now-discredited eugenics movement.
Young failed her doctoral exam. Other scientists lobbied for Lillie to reconsider, but he was adamant. He wanted Young out of Chicago. Young’s failure in Chicago also strained her relationship with Just at Howard. The BBC says that Howard had big plans to establish itself as a producer of Black scientists — and the zoology department figured prominently in those plans. If Young didn’t have a doctorate, though, her value to the school was diminished. “Just avoided meeting with Young to discuss her research, and he scheduled Young’s classes at unusual times, effectively lowering her enrollment in her courses,” the BBC reports. He also began reprimanding Young, creating a “paper trail” of criticism. Eventually, he fired her.
The BBC advances the suspicion that a lot of Just’s research might really have been Young’s. Between 1928 and 1931, he published an astonishing 20 papers; none mention his assistant. The history of science is full of men who refused to credit female collaborators. Young ended up getting her doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania in 1940 — and resumed publishing her own findings, which lends credence to the suspicion her previous work was appropriated by Just.
Young moved to North Carolina and taught at what is now North Carolina Central University in Durham, then became head of the biology department at Shaw University in Raleigh, although neither had facilities to allow her to continue her research. Instead she became an organizer for the American Federation of Labor. On July 5, 1946, she was traveling through rural North Carolina to meet with tobacco workers when she refused to give up her seat on the bus to a white man. Young was Rosa Parks before Rosa Parks. Contemporary reports said “police dragged her from the bus and threw her in a police car.” The BBC says “A group of Black women . . . advocated for her release, and in response, the mayor presented Young with a deal: apologise in exchange for dropped charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Young refused.”
The arrest cost Young her job. Her union organizing marked Young as a subversive, which was something the university couldn’t afford in the South of that era. Young applied for other teaching jobs and didn’t get them. It’s believed she was blacklisted, at least on the East Coast. Years later, she finally found work — teaching on short-term contracts at Bishop College in Texas and Jackson State University in Mississippi.
By then, she was nearly out of money — and also was losing her eyesight, a result of all the work with ultraviolet radiation. “I’m so scared I’m numb,” she wrote to a friend. “What can I do? I’ve driven myself for 25 years.” She died in 1964 at the age of 65 — “poor and alone,” in the words of one scientific journal. Decades later, Young is finally getting her due. In 2005, she was honored in a congressional resolution. There’s now a Roger Arliner Young Diversity Fellowship Program that offers scholarships in her name for students of color pursuing science. Perhaps it’s time her home state — and her hometown — honors her as well?
