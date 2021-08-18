Editorial: The politics of Nanci Griffith

She told MassLive.com in 2019: “I feel he was very naïve on an international policy level but he was a brilliant man when it came to domestic issues. We had Lyndon Johnson cramming Medicare down the throat of a Congress in order to have what we have because everybody was very against Medicare and they were calling it socialization. Thanks to Lyndon Johnson we have the Voter’s Rights Act, we have Medicare we have all kinds of relief programs and nobody ever mentions him. And it’s just sad because he was such a great senator and other than the Vietnam War he was a brilliant president.”