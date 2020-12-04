Editorial: The politics of the black-eyed pea

The introduction of the delicious and nutritious black-eyed pea to North America was directly related to the vile trade in enslaved humans. California State University-Northridge historian Joseph Holloway writes that black-eyed peas were one of the foods that slave traders fed to their human cargo on voyages across the Atlantic. From there, the black-eyed pea became a staple in the Caribbean – easily-grown in that climate and familiar to the enslaved African laborers. “Sources indicate that peas reached Florida around 1700 and then appeared in the fields and on the tables of whites and blacks in North Carolina in the 1730s,” Holloway writes. “Although Virginians cultivated black-eyed peas in the 1600s, they did not become common table food until after the American Revolution.”

As with many things, we can quote George Washington and Thomas Jefferson on black-eyed peas. Washington wrote in 1791 that “pease” were rarely grown in Virginia but he set out to change that. The next year, he bought 40 bushels of seed and for years later, the instructions he sent to his overseers at Mount Vernon as well fellow farmers in Virginia frequently included references on where, when and how to plant them. In 1796, then-President Washington took time from his official duties to write back home: “Near the quarter, at Mansion house; I think, if it is yet unsown, it would be a good spot (or as much thereof as is necessary) to sow the Pease in.” Later that year, President Washington quizzed another correspondent: “Have you considered the alternate growth of Pease and Wheat, since the year 1794, in the field referred to in your printed letter of the 29th of January of that year?” Later, Washington’s personal secretary sent a detailed letter – likely at the president’s behest – with 12 questions about peas to the commissioners of the new District of Columbia. It appears they had been instructed by the president to plant part of the new federal district in black-eyed peas. Among the things Washington wanted to know: “Did you drop them by hand or by means of a drill plough?” Washington was a hands-on chief executive.