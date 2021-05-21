Editorial: The pros and cons of Terry McAuliffe

Now, that was certainly better than the 36% who disapproved, but the key number is that it wasn’t 50% or more.

Virginians seemed to think McAuliffe was OK, and better than any alternative, but they didn’t seem wildly enthusiastic about him.

Northam went on to win the next election with 53.9% of the vote — which suggests that voters weren’t so much voting because they loved what Democrats were doing but because they despised what Donald Trump was doing. That same poll shows that only 36% of Virginians approved of Trump while 53% disapproved.

The challenge for Youngkin will be to avoid coming across as a Trump Republican, which would surely be political death in Virginia.

He’s done a pretty good job so far — he defeated candidates who were far more aligned with Trump for the Republican nomination. It’s hard to imagine a Republican nominee coming out of the Republican nominating process less encumbered than Youngkin is, which means he’s free to present himself however he thinks most convenient in the general election.

McAuliffe’s campaign has called Youngkin “Trump’s hand-picked candidate,” which is plainly false except to the extent that Trump endorsed Youngkin after he won the nomination.