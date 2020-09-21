Editorial: The questions the JLARC report didn't ask about Southside and Southwest

In 1994, Botetourt County voters approved a bond referendum that, among other things, set aside money to acquire potential industrial sites. That turned out to be the old Greenfield farm between Fincastle and Daleville, now better known as Greenfield Center. Botetourt bought the land in 1995 — which then sat mostly vacant for two decades.
Was Botetourt’s decision to acquire Greenfield a mistake? It probably looked that way in, say, 2003. But today that decision looks quite prescient. Four years ago, two high-profile companies decided to locate there — Eldor auto parts plant and the Constellation Brands brewery. Today, more than 1,650 people work at Greenfield and Eldor, in particular, has talked of expansions that would double its workforce.
The point is: Building a new economy is a generational task. In the grand sweep of history, Greenfield’s mostly empty first two decades don’t matter. What matters is that without Greenfield, Eldor and Constellation Brands (at the time, better known as Ballast Point) would likely have gone elsewhere.
That’s why we take such a dim view of one part of the recent report by Virginia’s legislative watchdog agency, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. It analyzed 10 economic development incentive programs the state has and found none of them had accomplished very much. On Sunday, we praised the JLARC’s report for raising some important questions. Today, though, we must take issue with one of JLARC’s findings — that the tobacco commission has spent $97.3 million on nine “megasite” industrial parks that haven’t produced many results. Only two — Commonwealth Crossing in Henry County and Oak Park in Washington County — have tenants. “Full build-out will take decades,” the report says. To which we say: So? What did you expect? The oldest of these was created in just 2012; the newest isn’t even open yet. In economic development time — which is much like geological time — that’s nothing. In the context of Botetourt’s Greenfield Center (which is outside the tobacco commission footprint but makes a good example), it’s only 2003. To fault this initiative is to misunderstand how slowly the economy often works — especially when JLARC acknowledges that Virginia has lacked ready-to-go economic development sites of 100-acres plus. If we’re going to fix that problem by creating sites, then we need to be prepared for them to sit empty for years. The sky is not exactly raining factories. Perhaps the tobacco commission ought to be praised for making decisions that may not pay off politically within the lifetime of some commission members.
That said, the JLARC report does hint at some deeper issues that those in Southside and Southwest Virginia need to ponder. “The tobacco region megasites have significant limitations when compared with megasites around the country that will affect their ability to attract businesses,” the report says. First, because these sites are in rural areas, there aren’t a lot of workers within driving distance when compared to national averages. They also don’t have commercial airports nearby — important for business travelers. Finally, the educational level of the workers within commuting distance of these megasites is significantly lower than those within commuting distance of megasites nationally. The report says that, nationally, 21.5% of the workers within commuting distance of megasites have a college degree. For these nine in Southside and Southwest, the figure is 12.9%.
Why does that matter? Because even many factory jobs today require a lot more than a high school diploma. They don’t always require a four-year degree, either — the education figures above don’t capture those with credentials or associate degrees from community colleges. Still, the point is, education does matter — and Southside and Southwest Virginia lag well behind. One of the reasons Eldor chose Botetourt wasn’t just because the land was available, but because of the mechatronics program at Virginia Western Community College and, a little further afield, all the engineering grads pouring out of Virginia Tech.
The JLARC report says that instead of focusing on “megasites,” the tobacco commission should focus on bringing smaller industrial parks across Southside and Southwest up to “business-ready” status. That’s a worthy policy debate. However, JLARC describes those “smaller” sites as 100 to 500 acres. That exactly describes five of the nine so-called “megasites” so the real question then is those final, bigger four — in Greensville County, Henry County, Pittsylvania County and Sussex County.
It seems to us that the big question JLARC dances around — but never asks — is the most uncomfortable of all: Is there anything that can be done to build a new economy in Southside and Southwest? Or are those regions simply too rural — with workforces too unskilled — to fit into the modern economy? We sure hope the answer there is “no” but when we look at some of the statistics that JLARC marshals the question does seem to present itself. This isn’t just a question for Southside and Southwest; it’s a question for rural areas anywhere. Georgetown University’s Center on Education and Workforce said earlier this year that 70% of all jobs now require something more than a high school diploma — up from 59% in 2010. That’s not a happy trendline for rural America. However, it’s also the easiest trendline to change. (Notice we say “easiest,” not “easy.”) We can’t quickly grow the population near those megasites, or build commercial airports. But we can, over time, raise the skill level of the workforce. That means we need a figure out how to get an awful lot of adults to go back to school — one reason that even some conservative states are now embracing what is commonly called “free community college.” That’s not socialism; that’s just what capitalism now requires.
Before his death, former Gov. Gerald Baliles posed a big question, as he was wont to do: Should the tobacco commission take all its money and instead of spending it on individual projects here and there, use it to fund what he called a “Marshall Plan” to dramatically raise the educational levels in Southside and Southwest Virginia? The JLARC report doesn’t ask that, but someone should. We don’t know the answer to that — perhaps the answer is unknowable — but it sure seems worth asking, especially given the dour findings in this report, which can basically be summed up as “nothing’s working very well.” So what would?
