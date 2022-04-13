Editorial: The race that put Roanoke on the outdoor sports map

Saturday, if you happen to drive toward downtown Roanoke and find your usual route blocked off, you should know that the inconvenience serves a very worthy cause, one that over the past decade has brought thousands of athletes to the Star City.

The Blue Ridge Marathon launched in 2010, coming together in time for a commemoration of the Blue Ridge Parkway’s 75th anniversary, and the event, billed as “America’s toughest road marathon,” has gone on to become one of Roanoke’s biggest economic development success stories.

In April 2021 the marathon came roaring back mid-pandemic, retooled with COVID-19 related safety measures. The “starting line” was stretched over several city blocks and the runners were released in heats of 50, elongating the total start time for the various races — double-marathon, marathon, half-marathon, 10K — from 20 minutes to about 90. About 2,800 runners registered for the event, with more than 1,500 of those coming from outside the Roanoke region.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership estimated that the race (referred to in full as the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon), paired with the Freedom First Down by Downtown music festival, had a record-setting economic impact in the valley of $1.6 million.

At least 2,700 have signed up so far for this year’s mountainous distance ordeal, which is once again coupled with Down by Downtown. Roanoke Outdoor Foundation manages both events.

Foundation director Pete Eshelman expects that runners will once again have the option of stopping for mimosas along their way — not a feature one expects to hear touted in a marathon, especially not one that consistently ranks among the 10 to 15 most difficult in the country.

“It’s a runner’s choice, I guess,” Eshelman explained with a laugh. “There’s a lot of celebratory things that happen along the course,” some things organized by the event planners, others provided by residents of the neighborhoods the course winds through.

One of the things that had to happen for the marathon to thrive was that Roanoke as a community had to learn how to watch, appreciate, support and embrace the event. As Eshelman noted, it’s not the same as attending a concert.

For example, if you’ve gone to your friends’ house to watch the race and their house happens to lie at the mile 20 mark, “no one’s going to be there at 7:30 in the morning. They’re going to be there much later. Different things start and stop at different times.” The fact that the Star City processed this novel experience and transformed into a marathon community is indeed “kind of cool,” as Eshelman put it.

The warm-upThe 12-year-old race began with a fortuitous meeting of the minds during a travel magazine-related gathering held in the Taubman Museum of Art atrium in 2009 — a meeting that led to the first national test of Roanoke’s appeal as a source of outdoor attractions.

Prior to that meeting, Eshelman, hired as director of outdoor branding for the Roanoke Regional Partnership, had conducted what he called a “gap analysis” of what the Roanoke region was missing. “If you look at some of the true outdoor communities, they have certain things that are part of them” — for example, an indoor climbing gym, a need that once identified and amplified led to developer Ed Walker’s founding of The River Rock climbing gym in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood.

“One of the things that we looked at was we didn’t really have any signature outdoor events that would give people a reason to come visit Roanoke from outside of the region, let alone from outside of the state,” Eshelman said.

A footnote worth registering: people who travel to run in marathons tend to be affluent, ample suppliers of those out-of-town tourist dollars that on-the-ball localities vie for with ferocity.

At the Taubman, Eshelman met television anchor, community activist and longtime runner John Carlin, their introduction set in motion by a staffer for then-Rep. Bob Goodlatte. Carlin and Eshelman would go on to co-found the marathon, with the assistance of a race organizer based in Salem with the made-for-pop-music name of Ronny Angell.

Goodlatte nudged the race planners to keep the parkway’s 75th anniversary in mind, and thus “the door was cracked if we wanted to do any type of event on the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Eshelman said.

There were risks involved in going that route. Many marathons take place on a flat course, allowing participants to train for world-renowned events such as the Boston Marathon. No runner will ever break their own speed records running up and down Mill and Roanoke mountains — the Roanoke Valley course would have to be sold as a trial that runners took on just for the sake of doing it, earning, basically, the right to say that they did it and that they had a good time doing it.

So the founders leaned into the difficulty. “We wanted our race to be a bucket list marathon because of the difficulty of it,” Eshelman said. “Once we really started looking at our course and realized that we had a lot of ups and downs in the course which would make it really, really challenging, we set about to do that.”

It took an act of Congress, or at least the actions of a couple of members of Congress, to maneuver all the pieces into place. “It literally took letters of support from both North Carolina and Virginia congressmen to get the Park Service to approve the tiny little section of the Blue Ridge Parkway that we actually utilize.”

Metaphorically, it was all uphill from there, in a very good way. The actual course features long downhills as well, which according to the runners makes it even more challenging.

How wonderful that those seeking such a challenge can find it in our valley. Ready, set, go!

Road closuresNow, back to our original point: you’ll find a listing of all the road closures at https://blueridgemarathon.com/spectators/road-closures-detours/. And remember, it’s all for a great cause.