Editorial: The reappraisal of John Tyler

How many presidents did the Confederacy have?
That’s a trick question, or at least a trick answer: The secessionist slave-holding confederacy elected just one president, Jefferson Davis.
But it can lay claim to another president – former U.S. President John Tyler, who later abandoned the country he once led to become a member of the rebel Congress.
We dredge up this history because it’s not simply history. As William Faulkner once wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” In this case, Tyler is long since dead but still presents us with a modern-day question. While we are reappraising whether we want to honor former Confederates with statues and naming honors, what should we do about John Tyler?
We no longer have Robert E. Lee High Schools in Staunton and Fairfax County. Virginia has gone to court to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue in Richmond and has already moved its Lee statue in the U.S. Capitol. And now John Tyler finds himself being reappraised. Portsmouth has decided to rename the elementary school that bears his name, and a task force has recommended changing the name of John Tyler Community College in Chesterfield County.
However, Virginia does honor Tyler in other ways. There’s a Tyler Hall at the University of Mary Washington. (Tyler Hall at Radford University and Tyler Hall at the College of William & Mary are named after different Tylers). And a bust of Tyler looks down from the rotunda of the Virginia State Capitol. Earlier this year House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn ordered statues of Lee and other Confederates removed from the Old House Chamber at the State Capitol, but Tyler’s bust is in a part of the capitol that comes under different jurisdiction. Tyler is shown in the context of Virginians who became president. Virginia can’t deny that history, but neither can it deny that Tyler went on to serve the Confederacy. He didn’t serve it in the same way that Lee did and he didn’t serve it in the way that Davis did (which is why there’s no longer a Lee-Davis High School in Hanover County), but he did serve it. So what should we make of Tyler?
That was a question that people were asking in 1841, too, just in a different way. Tyler was one of the most detested presidents this country has ever had. Let’s open our history books and go back in time. Tyler was born into a prominent family in eastern Virginia – his father went on to become a governor and a judge. The young Tyler was a wunderkind – admitted to the bar at age 19, elected to the House of Delegates at 21. He went on to the U.S House of Representatives, the governorship, the U.S. Senate. Tyler was a Democrat but broke with the Democratic president, Andrew Jackson, and eventually sided with the opposition Whigs. In 1840, the Whigs nominated Tyler for vice president. The Whig presidential candidate, William Henry Harrison, was considered “suspect” on the question of slavery; it was thought that, as a slave owner, Tyler’s presence on the ticket might help the ticket in the South. He didn’t help in Virginia – the Whigs lost the Old Dominion – but “Tippecanoe and Tyler, too” won overall. After being sworn in, Tyler considered the vice presidency so inconsequential he went home to Virginia. Just 31 days later a messenger rapped on Tyler’s door about daybreak with the news – President Harrison was dead. Tyler then did the most consequential thing he is remembered for: He went to Washington and was sworn in as president. This was hugely controversial. No president had ever died in office. The Constitution at the time said only that if that happened the duties “shall devolve on the vice president.” It didn’t actually say the vice president became president (now it does). Tyler declared he was President – not Acting President, as some insisted. He refused to open mail addressed to him that way. That set a precedent that lasted until the 25th Amendment in 1967 clarified things.
Tyler may have been elected as a Whig, but he didn’t agree with a lot of Whig policies. The Whigs disowned him, meaning Tyler was now despised by both major parties. Most of his Cabinet quit. Protesters threw rocks at the White House and burned him in effigy on the White House porch. A Whig congressman from Virginia introduced an impeachment resolution. Tyler’s major achievement in office came three days before he left it: He signed the treaty annexing Texas. Tyler went home to Charles City County, where his neighbors hated him so much that they mockingly appointed him overseer of roads. Tyler had the last laugh: He took to the job with enthusiasm, invoking his power to requisition their slaves to work on the roads.
Lots of politicians are unpopular, though – that sometimes comes with the territory. Our interest here is in what Tyler did come the secession crisis of 1861. He presided over a peace conference between North and South that February, but opposed the conference’s resolutions, which he felt were too generous toward the North. Press accounts at the time called Tyler “one of its least conciliatory and most ultra members.” The 19th century New York Times observed that “during the whole time he was in league with the Montgomery conspirators, and in treasonable correspondence with Jeff. Davis.” Tyler was elected to Virginia’s secession convention and presided over its opening session – even as he was still technically head of the still ongoing peace conference in Washington. Tyler urged secession, predicting quite wrongly that it would not lead to a war. When the time came, he voted for secession. He helped negotiate the terms of Virginia’s entry into the Confederacy. He was elected to the Provisional Confederate Congress. Later he was elected to the Confederate House of Representatives but died before the House held its first session.
Jefferson Davis turned Tyler’s funeral into a political spectacle – a propaganda coup that portrayed Tyler as a Confederate hero. A Confederate flag draped his coffin. In Washington, President Lincoln refused to acknowledge Tyler’s death. The New York Times wrote of his passing that Tyler was “going down to death amid the ruins of his native State. He himself was one of the architects of its ruin; and beneath that melancholy wreck his name will be buried, instead of being inscribed on the Capitol’s monumental marble, as a year ago he so much desired.”
Virginia still has his name inscribed on a college, although not for much longer.
