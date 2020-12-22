Editorial: The reappraisal of John Tyler

That was a question that people were asking in 1841, too, just in a different way. Tyler was one of the most detested presidents this country has ever had. Let’s open our history books and go back in time. Tyler was born into a prominent family in eastern Virginia – his father went on to become a governor and a judge. The young Tyler was a wunderkind – admitted to the bar at age 19, elected to the House of Delegates at 21. He went on to the U.S House of Representatives, the governorship, the U.S. Senate. Tyler was a Democrat but broke with the Democratic president, Andrew Jackson, and eventually sided with the opposition Whigs. In 1840, the Whigs nominated Tyler for vice president. The Whig presidential candidate, William Henry Harrison, was considered “suspect” on the question of slavery; it was thought that, as a slave owner, Tyler’s presence on the ticket might help the ticket in the South. He didn’t help in Virginia – the Whigs lost the Old Dominion – but “Tippecanoe and Tyler, too” won overall. After being sworn in, Tyler considered the vice presidency so inconsequential he went home to Virginia. Just 31 days later a messenger rapped on Tyler’s door about daybreak with the news – President Harrison was dead. Tyler then did the most consequential thing he is remembered for: He went to Washington and was sworn in as president. This was hugely controversial. No president had ever died in office. The Constitution at the time said only that if that happened the duties “shall devolve on the vice president.” It didn’t actually say the vice president became president (now it does). Tyler declared he was President – not Acting President, as some insisted. He refused to open mail addressed to him that way. That set a precedent that lasted until the 25th Amendment in 1967 clarified things.