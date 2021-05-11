Editorial: The road back to normal

OK, there. We got that off our chest.

We’ll get used to this new normal. We always do. Well, mostly. Some of us will still chafe about those silly extra-innings rules and all the other experiments Manfred is imposing because some of us still haven’t reconciled ourselves to the designated-hitter rule.

The bigger question, though, isn’t the “new normal” of minor league baseball but the what the new normal of American life will look like.

Let’s just fire this fast ball right now down the middle of the plate: How many people are willing to get vaccinated?

Because right now it looks as if the United States is going to fall short of its goal of getting 75% to 80% of Americans vaccinated, the figures generally accepted as the threshold for so-called “herd immunity” that effectively defeats the virus.

Somehow we’ve had no problem getting vaccinated against measles and polio and other dread diseases, so why the hesitancy in some quarters about this one?

News flash: Vaccine passports aren’t anything new. The Virginia Department of Education lists 11 things that children must be vaccinated against before they can enter public school.