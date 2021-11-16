Editorial: The Roanoke connection that created the Governator

Butler would later say, more than once, that he lost a number of friends to the war, and that Dillard and Hollins saved his life.

The photographs Butler took in Detroit of everyday Black life set him onto his real artistic course, Dillard said, adding that if you want to see a set of them, you should seek out “Elvis in Oz,” an anthology of Hollins writers edited by George Garrett and Mary Flinn and published by University of Virginia Press.

In 1972, Sports Illustrated sent Butler, along with writer Charles Gaines, to cover a men’s bodybuilding competition. Gaines and Butler went on to collaborate on the book “Pumping Iron,” which became a New York Times bestseller.

Butler was intrigued by the people he met in this curious cultural niche, especially a young, astonishingly swole man full of swagger named Schwarzenegger.

Tom Lawson, who was Butler’s neighbor when he lived in Roanoke, stayed in touch for many years afterward. Butler was fascinated with the way Schwarzenegger “could just get under the opponent’s skin” and psych them out, Lawson said.

These traits were on full display in the eventual film, which Butler was so determined to make that, facing skepticism from many quarters, he personally approached 3,000 people one-on-one to assemble the financing.