Editorial: The Roanoke connection that created the Governator

Conan the Barbarian has thoughts about how Virginia should be sliced up into districts.
OK, that’s hyperbole. Here’s what’s not an exaggeration: the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of South California once dubbed Virginia the worst state for partisan gerrymandering.
Yes, that Schwarzenegger, who has vowed to put an end to gerrymandering the way his silver screen characters once ended villains like Thulsa Doom and the T-1000.
In 2021 most everyone is used to this timeline where Arnold Schwarzenegger became a popular politician, though moviegoers of a certain age might still occasionally execute a mental double-take and marvel how reality can sometimes be stranger than fiction.
Here’s another tidbit that’s no exaggeration: Roanoke owns a tiny piece of the Schwarzenegger story. His career track from Mr. Universe to Terminator to Governator would never have happened had he not crossed paths with a Hollins College graduate.
Documentary filmmaker George Butler, who died Oct. 21 at age 78, remains best known as the driving force behind and co-director of the 1977 movie “Pumping Iron,” a funny and moving look at competitive bodybuilding that introduced the world not only to Schwarzenegger but also to the future “Incredible Hulk,” Lou Ferrigno.
As the Governator himself wrote in a moving tribute to Butler, “‘Pumping Iron,’ the book and the movie, drew the general public into our strange little niche sport and brought fitness — and this Austrian with an unpronounceable name and a funny accent — to the masses.”
A native of England, Butler spent his childhood in Somalia and Jamaica as the son of a British Army officer. He attended a boarding school in Massachusetts and earned his undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina.
He first made a name for himself in journalism and the arts through still photography. But before that career took off, he detoured to Roanoke to write a novel.
Hollins creative writing and English professor Richard Dillard, who writes using the nom de plume R. H. W. Dillard, remembers Butler as “a soft-spoken, gentle young man with strong hints of his English accent comfortably present.”
The opening pages of the book Butler wrote, “Simon Guilfoyle,” are shelved in a special collection in the Wyndham Robertson Library at Hollins. Dillard calls it “beautifully written,” though ultimately Butler never sought to have it published.
Butler came to Hollins in 1967 and continued to work on the novel in 1968 after he was drafted. His work to complete his thesis and earn his master’s degree in creative writing assisted with his application to the VISTA program, now AmeriCorps, as an objector to the Vietnam War. The program sent him to inner city Detroit, where he founded a community newspaper, The Oakland Lion.
Butler would later say, more than once, that he lost a number of friends to the war, and that Dillard and Hollins saved his life.
The photographs Butler took in Detroit of everyday Black life set him onto his real artistic course, Dillard said, adding that if you want to see a set of them, you should seek out “Elvis in Oz,” an anthology of Hollins writers edited by George Garrett and Mary Flinn and published by University of Virginia Press.
In 1972, Sports Illustrated sent Butler, along with writer Charles Gaines, to cover a men’s bodybuilding competition. Gaines and Butler went on to collaborate on the book “Pumping Iron,” which became a New York Times bestseller.
Butler was intrigued by the people he met in this curious cultural niche, especially a young, astonishingly swole man full of swagger named Schwarzenegger.
Tom Lawson, who was Butler’s neighbor when he lived in Roanoke, stayed in touch for many years afterward. Butler was fascinated with the way Schwarzenegger “could just get under the opponent’s skin” and psych them out, Lawson said.
These traits were on full display in the eventual film, which Butler was so determined to make that, facing skepticism from many quarters, he personally approached 3,000 people one-on-one to assemble the financing.
Ten years after Butler’s stay at Hollins, the movie came out and was an instant hit, propelling Schwarzenegger on his way to stardom, and from there, the California governor’s mansion.
Butler’s artistic involvement with politics would continue, even more directly, with his 2004 documentary “Going Upriver: The Long War of John Kerry,” that examined the ultimately unsuccessful presidential candidate’s record in Vietnam and his role afterward as leader of Vietnam Veterans Against the War.
Butler and Kerry had been friends for 40 years when “Going Upriver” came out. The two first met at a barbecue, a couple years before Kerry enlisted in the Naval Reserve and became a Swift boat commander.
An interesting bit of trivia: the Grandin Theatre originally intended to show “Going Upriver” on first release, but canceled after receiving backlash for Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11.”
Butler called the decision frustrating but unsurprising, sharing his disappointment in a sarcastic letter to The Roanoke Times. “I can only assume that this decision was reached by the imposition of some sort of equal time rule (that in order to not appear ‘too liberal,’ the theater would be required to play a film that told the story of the president’s service during the Vietnam era). As no worthy film exists, or could exist about the bravery of George Bush from this era, one can be sympathetic to [the Grandin’s] position.”
Future Roanoke screenings went better. In 2010, as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hollins University’s graduate program in creative writing, Butler returned to Roanoke and screened his documentary “The Endurance: Shackleton’s Legendary Antarctic Expedition” to a packed house at the Grandin Theatre.
The last film Butler completed before his death, “Tiger, Tiger,” followed the late environmentalist Alan Rabinowitz’s conservation efforts to protect tigers while coping with leukemia.
Butler “figured tigers lived with humans in the most populated portions of the world, and he got interested in how that could be,” Lawson said. “His objectives were really humanitarian. The clips from the film were just phenomenal.
“He was such a talent,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “He had a fantastic eye.”
“A better person you could never meet,” Dillard said.