Editorial: The Roanoke Times moves house and turns 135

Today is the 135th birthday of this newspaper. The business environment for an enterprise like ours is quite different that it was on Nov. 30, 1886, when M.H. Claytor printed these words in the first Roanoke Times editorial, though the mission remains much the same.

The Roanoke Times, Claytor wrote, “has no pets to reward and no enemies to put down ... It will endeavor to be truthful. Honesty is a good policy and in a majority of cases profitable. It is the mouthpiece of no order, corporation, party nor clique. ... On the prosperity of Roanoke will depend the prosperity of this paper. It will do all in its power for the upbuilding of the city ... It shall be the future policy of The Times, while not eschewing politics altogether, to make the material interest of the people among whom it has cast its lot tantamount to that of every other consideration.”

These self-evident truths have not grown dated.

A Bedford County native, born just before the Civil War, Claytor moved to Texas and tried his fortunes as a newspaperman, starting papers in San Antonio and Dallas. In 1886, during a visit home, he learned of the newly sprung, rowdy railroad boomtown called Roanoke and went to check it out. He saw opportunity there: a community that needed a newspaper.