Editorial: The Roanoke Times moves house and turns 135

The only constant is change, goes the old saying, credited to the Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, though his version has been translated rather more poetically as, “No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.”
Certainly this metaphor applies to a newspaper, which is each day a whole new publication even as it retains the same name and banner.
When you read these words The Roanoke Times will have undergone one of the biggest changes in the newspaper’s history, with the building that housed our enterprise for decades undergoing renovations before its next life begins, providing a convenient central office space for the Roanoke City Public Schools system.
The building at 201 West Campbell Ave. has contained within its labyrinthine halls one of the richest histories in the Roanoke Valley. Not only did multiple versions of The Roanoke Times thrive there for 107 years, but television station WDBJ (Channel 7) was born there. It was all one company, once upon a time.
As of today that building no longer contains a news gathering operation. The Roanoke Times will be moving that operation from the north side of city hall to the south side, into the first floor of the Commonwealth Building, located at 220 Church Ave. S.W.
The Commonwealth Building has a storied history of its own. It was built in 1934 and for decades served as the downtown post office. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia still occupies the second floor.
This new location keeps us at the heart of downtown Roanoke, which is where we belong. Though we look back fondly on the days when the Campbell Avenue building was filled to the brim with employees, we have to focus on the future, and look forward to working in offices scaled to match our needs.
As this new space that will eventually house our staff isn’t ready yet, for the first time since our founding we are without a physical building to call home. This status is temporary, but still far out of the ordinary.
Nonetheless we continue to renew ourselves.
We are sitting in on town council meetings, court hearings and high school football games. We are transcribing notes and scheduling Zoom calls with sources we can’t interview in person. We are snapping pictures and flying drones to capture video footage. We are piecing together what went wrong in Justin Fuente’s last seasons coaching Virginia Tech football and scoping out who athletic director Whit Babcock’s prospects might be. We are probing why it’s taking Apex Clean Energy so long to build the Rocky Forge Wind Farm and watching for explanations of how the proposed Amtrak stop in Bedford will affect boarding times in Roanoke. We are typing in a frenzy on our laptops to beat ever-earlier deadlines. We are making a paper. You have the evidence in your hands or at least before your eyes, displayed on the electronic screen of your choice.
Today is the 135th birthday of this newspaper. The business environment for an enterprise like ours is quite different that it was on Nov. 30, 1886, when M.H. Claytor printed these words in the first Roanoke Times editorial, though the mission remains much the same.
The Roanoke Times, Claytor wrote, “has no pets to reward and no enemies to put down ... It will endeavor to be truthful. Honesty is a good policy and in a majority of cases profitable. It is the mouthpiece of no order, corporation, party nor clique. ... On the prosperity of Roanoke will depend the prosperity of this paper. It will do all in its power for the upbuilding of the city ... It shall be the future policy of The Times, while not eschewing politics altogether, to make the material interest of the people among whom it has cast its lot tantamount to that of every other consideration.”
These self-evident truths have not grown dated.
A Bedford County native, born just before the Civil War, Claytor moved to Texas and tried his fortunes as a newspaperman, starting papers in San Antonio and Dallas. In 1886, during a visit home, he learned of the newly sprung, rowdy railroad boomtown called Roanoke and went to check it out. He saw opportunity there: a community that needed a newspaper.
Our fortunes as a publication remain tied to Southwest Virginia’s fortunes as a community. In an era of smartphones, streaming video and news absorbed third-hand through the distorting filters of social media, a newspaper faces an environment not unlike the environment radio serials faced at the dawn of television — but radio adapted and continued in new formats, and we in printed news industry strive to do the same, as we can provide insight into local happenings in a way no other form of media can.
We’re grateful to those of you who continue to absorb our words and pictures the old fashioned way, opening the sports or news or entertainment or even opinion pages over a morning breakfast or cup of coffee or on the sofa after you get home from work, before your favorite show starts or during commercial breaks. We’re grateful for those who support us digitally, brushing a fingertip across your phone screen or gliding your mouse to scroll through paragraphs of copy, clicking on a video of a protest or a pop-up performance shot by one of our reporters.
Ten years ago the Federal Communications Commission identified newspapers as the best conduit for the sort of public service journalism that guides residents in making decisions about how to handle the major issues specific to their communities. When a town no longer has a newspaper to perform this service, that’s referred to as a news desert, and such places are vulnerable to misinformation and the loss of a sense of self.
Because of your support, Roanoke is not a desert. In our new home, we will continue to do all in our power to assist the upbuilding of the community.