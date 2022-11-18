Editorial: The short, unnecessary life of Youngkin's education 'tip line'

We hope Gov. Glenn Youngkin can forgive us — in all the recent election hubbub, we missed the viewing and funeral for his “tip line,” the e-mail set up so that educators suspected of teaching “divisive concepts” in K-12 classrooms could be ratted out to the ministry of secret police — um, we mean the Virginia Department of Education.

Announced in January by Youngkin, the tip line doesn’t appear to have produced any usable information during its brief “life,” though it did inspire two lawsuits.

Well, to be clear, Youngkin’s refusal to release copies of tip line e-mails in response to Virginia Freedom of Information Act requests prompted the lawsuits.

In April, a group of media companies including The Associated Press, Axios, CNN, NPR, USA Today, the Virginian-Pilot, The Washington Post and more sued over Youngkin’s declaration that he would not hand over any messages sent to the tip line.

A key component of the governor’s vague and troubling assault on “divisive concepts” — in practice an attempt to restrict how Black American history gets discussed in classrooms — the tip line had supposedly been swamped by sarcastic comments since its debut.

Youngkin claimed that the feedback sent in through the tip line constituted “working papers” that were exempt from FOIA law. Rather than test out that argument in court, he ultimately settled the case with the media outlets by sharing about 350 e-mails that had also been copied to the Virginia Department of Education. The e-mails contained a variety of oddball complaints, such as a student griping that his teacher implied the portrayal of women in the sixth century poem “Beowulf” is sexist. A few of the messages praised teachers, counter to the tip line’s stated purpose.

Journalists found no evidence that the Youngkin administration responded to anyone who sent in tips. An education department spokesman told Axios in November he was “not aware of any policy decisions made in response to information received from the tip line.”

By the time that settlement was reached, a second lawsuit had been filed ... and the tip line was defunct.

The newer lawsuit was filed in August by a nonprofit watchdog group called American Oversight, with a stated mission to “fight corruption, drive accountability, and defend democracy,” and that mission includes taking FOIA violations to court.

It appears the Youngkin administration quietly put the tip line out of its misery in September, a month after American Oversight sued. The reason given was that the tip line was receiving a small volume of responses, which is curious given reports that the e-mails Youngkin refused to turn over numbered in the thousands.

If the reason for not releasing the remainder of the “tip line” tips was to avoid embarrassment — alas, that plan already failed.

The creation of the tip line pandered to the ridiculous conspiracy theory that kids are being secretly indoctrinated with “critical race theory” in schools — using a misleading re-definition of “critical race theory” that was circulated by right-wing scaremongers, a distortion designed to rile up conservative voters.

Based on falsehoods, the “tip line” should never have existed in the first place.