Editorial: The unheralded (but important) push to create a health sciences careers highway

While Austin was working with Carilion Clinic and others for a pilot program in the Roanoke Valley, the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation has been funding health sciences career programs in 23 school districts across Virginia. When Amazon announced it was locating in Arlington, further cementing Northern Virginia’s status as a technology capital, there was a lot of talk (and action) about creating a “tech talent” pipeline so that Virginia students could see early in their schooling what they’d need to do to find a place in the technology field. Here the goal is to create a similar “health sciences highway.”

One challenge is to educate students — and their parents — about what kind of careers are available. “There are always nursing shortages,” says Cynthia Lawrence, director of workforce development for Carilion Clinic, but the health sciences field actually involves a lot more than what we think of as traditional health jobs. “We started to hear IT [information technology], analytics, telemedicine, biomechanics. This is what employers are saying they need now and in 10 years.”

Another challenge is to create the kind of seamless education system that Austin and Hazel envision. Before students can earn dual enrollment credits, there have to be qualified instructors available. Due to the licensing requirements for K-12 teachers, it’s often easier for health care professionals to teach at the college level than at the high school level. Sometimes it’s harder to transfer those dual enrollment credits than it ought to be. Texas was able to set up a magnet school — founded in 1972 — and Houston provides bus service for students just as it does with regular high schools. That might be practical in Houston, but isn’t in rural Virginia, where the need for health workers is often the highest. That means a lot of virtual education — which may work well in some fields but not necessarily health sciences. “One of the challenges is how to give students clinical time,” Lawrence says. One option is “virtual reality” programs but that means Virginia needs to solve the problem of so many rural students who don’t have broadband access.