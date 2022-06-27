Editorial: The Virginia writer and inventor who predicted the internet and the multiverse

We’ve opined on a number of heavy topics in recent weeks. Today we’re going to take a breather, and contemplate space, time, alternate realities and the possibility of contact with extraterrestrial civilizations.

In this instance, especially on this day, these topics have a Virginia connection

Thirteen years ago, the General Assembly passed a resolution declaring June 27, 2009, as William Fitzgerald Jenkins Day.

Who the heck, you might wonder, is Will Jenkins?

Odds are very high that you’ve seen a motion picture that made use of Jenkins’ most famous invention without being aware of his historic connection. A Norfolk native born in 1896, Jenkins held two patents for systems that made possible a special effects technique called front projection.

In older movies, rear projection is often noticeable in scenes that show actors “riding” in a car that’s actually a stationary set. In the view through the car windows, a screen with a projector running behind it displays footage meant to make it appear as if the “car” is moving along a road. The projected image captured on film is usually not as sharp as the people and objects on set, resulting in a pretty easy telltale that the “car ride” is staged.

Classic front projection, on the other hand, uses a mirror to put the projector on the same side of the background screen as the actors, making it harder to tell that the shoot is not taking place on location. Famous examples of the use of front projection include the grandparent of all epic sci-fi flicks, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” where the technique is used during the early scenes following a tribe of prehistoric humans, and the grandparent of all modern superhero flicks, “Superman,” during the scenes that show Christopher Reeve in “flight.”

Jenkins’ ties to sci-fi, however, run much deeper than a special effect technique that didn’t see widespread use in movies until at least a decade after his patents were granted.

Cold War fableJenkins, who died in 1975, is today remembered above all else as an author, but his most enduring work was not published under his own name. He used a nom de plume, Murray Leinster (pronounced LEN-ster).

As is the case with the invention of front screen projection, while you may not have personally read a Murray Leinster story, odds are extremely high that you’ve been entertain by a book or movie built on themes that he was the first to tackle — or at least the first to tackle in a manner that left a memorable impression through the decades.

Case in point, his 1945 story “First Contact,” which the General Assembly resolution billed as “the first science fiction story to present the dramatic scenario of the first meeting between earthlings and aliens.” The phrase “first contact” has since been used so often in that context that it’s understood to refer to a first encounter of the extraterrestrial kind.

“First Contact” is considered also to be the first story that imagined a “universal language translator,” and unlike much later fiction that glossed this detail over, the story contains a plausible explanation for how one might be created.

Leinster imagines a deep space encounter between a human spaceship and one operated by humanoid aliens during a scientific mission conducted thousands of light years from Earth. The two sides begin the encounter viewing the other as an existential threat to their civilization, but come to a peace accord of sorts through both an acknowledgement of mutually assured destruction if either side attacks and through recognition of a shared sense of humor.

The story can be seen as a prescient metaphor for the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union and as an expression of the author’s hope that the opposing sides would recognize that our commonalities matter more than our differences.

Imagining the internetJenkins/Leinster lived in Gloucester County by the York River where it opens into Chesapeake Bay, and another of his most famous stories, “Sidewise in Time,” opens in Fredericksburg in 1935, with the central anti-hero a math professor at the fictional “Robinson College” who turns out to be the only person in the world not taken by surprise when cataclysmic events start to unfold.

By the way, Roanoke had a similar figure, Nelson Bond (1908-2006), whose career heights spanned from the heyday of the pulp magazines to the early years of television, and whose fantastic stories such as “The Magic Staircase” and “Magic City” were set in alternate versions of, well … the Magic City, which we much more often these days call the Star City. Like Jenkins/Leinster, Bond wrote in many styles, including sports and detective stories, but today is celebrated for his science fiction and fantasy tales.

Considered to be one of the first parallel universe stories, “Sidewise in Time” will definitely remind the modern reader of recent blockbusters like “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” with the way it shifts wildly from setting to setting — to an America settled by the Chinese instead of Europeans, to another in the grip of an Ice Age, to another where the South won the Civil War, to another where the continent is part of the Roman Empire, and on and on.

The Sidewise Awards for Alternate History, founded in 1995 and given out yearly at the World Science Fiction Convention, were named after Jenkin’s/Leinster’s story.

Science fiction writers have been known to push back against the idea that their chosen genre is all about predicting the future. Instead, they’re often using sci-fi tropes as a lens to examine contemporary issues. That said, Jenkin’s/Leinster’s 1946 tale “A Logic Named Joe” contains a pretty dead-on, if tongue-in-cheek, vision of the internet, the workings of search engines, and the alarming problems that arise when uncensored content and private records become available to anyone with access to a keypad.

You could say a Virginian imagined it first. Happy Will Jenkins Day!