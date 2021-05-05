Editorial: The women running for statewide office today owe a debt to Hazel Barger

When Republicans meet this weekend to nominate their 2021 ticket, there’s a theoretical chance that they could do something neither party in Virginia has ever done — nominate a slate entirely composed of women.

Don’t count on that. Just based on the sheer number of candidates, it’s more likely the party will nominate an all-male ticket.

Still, Republicans have a record number of women running: two of the party’s seven candidates for governor, two of the six candidates for lieutenant governor and one of the four candidates for attorney general. Those five candidates add up to one more female candidate than on the Democratic side.

Whether they realize it or not, all those candidates owe a historical debt to Hazel Barger of Roanoke.

In 1961, she was the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. She was the first woman nominated by a major party for one of the state’s top three offices. At least three asterisks apply here.Barger wasn’t the first woman to run for statewide office. She wasn’t even the first woman nominated by a major party for statewide office.

In 1921, Virginia’s first statewide election after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, there were three women on the ballot.