Editorial: The world is gaining on us

News flash: The world is changing.
OK, maybe that’s not a news flash. But while we’ve been busy watching statues falling, we may have missed other news – about certain cities rising.
Each year, Startup Genome – a San Francisco-based non-profit – issues a report on the global economy and ranks the top cities based on their “startup ecosystems,” a fancy way of saying how well they are birthing new companies.
The 2020 version is out and it’s something both presidential candidates ought to be talking about, but probably won’t be. We looked Sunday at the most local news for us – how the Washington metro area has rocketed up the charts and now ranks as a global technology capital, No. 11 in the world. (Four years ago, it wasn’t even in the Top 40).
That narrow “what’s-in-it-for-us” view misses a bigger picture, though: The world’s economic hotspot isn’t the United States, it’s Europe.
The United States does have two of the top three startup ecosystems in the world (Silicon Valley and New York), and five of the top 10 (add in Boston and Seattle and Los Angeles) and eight of the Top 20 (add in Washington, Chicago and Austin, Texas) and 11 of the Top 25 (add in San Diego, Atlanta and Denver). Expand it to a pop chart Top 40, and 14 cities are American (add in Dallas, Miami and Salt Lake City-Provo). If you want to think a little more broadly, you can add in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal and then 17 of the Top 40 cities – nearly half – are North American.
No other country (or continent) dominates the technology sphere the way we do. But that’s about the change, the report says.
Right now Europe doesn’t count for much in this report – only two of the Top 10 cities are European (London and Stockholm); only nine of the Top 40 (add in Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Bern-Geneva, Munich, Copenhagen and Dublin)
However, the report also studied 100 “emerging ecosystems” – cities on the rise that in coming years will claim a growing share of the new economy. Of those, 28 are in the United States. Europe, by contrast, places 32 cities on the list (with 22 in Asia, the rest scattered elsewhere).
Now perhaps that ratio shouldn’t be a surprise. Europe has more people than the United States – the European Union’s 445 million to our 328 million. Still, the point is, the United States won’t dominate the world’s economy the way it has in the past – we’re going to be on more equal footing with the rest of the world.
Here’s a case in point: Of those Top 10 “emerging ecosystems,” only two are in the United States – Philadelphia, at No. 8, and the Research Triangle, at No. 10. The others are, in order: Mumbai, India; Jakarta, Indonesia; Zurich, Switzerland; Helsinki, Finland; Guangzhou, China; Barcelona, Spain; Madrid, Spain; then Philadelphia, Manchester-Liverpool, Great Britain, then the Research Triangle.
Now, if other countries are seeing their economies develop more fully, that’s not bad news for us. In fact, that’s good news for us. Would you rather live in a neighborhood where there are a couple of really nice houses but everyone else is mired in poverty? Or would you rather live in a neighborhood where everyone is doing well? Same here: The United States is better off if the less-developed parts of the world become more developed. The only downside is we’re going to have to adjust to a world in which we’re not the lone economic heavyweight. We hear a lot – especially in a campaign year – about the economic challenge that China poses, which it clearly does. China’s challenge, though, is a strong economy married to an authoritarian government with a very different set of geo-political priorities from ours. There are lots of other places beyond China, though, that will pose economic challenges, just without the complicated politics. Are these rising cities (and the countries they’re in) our customers or our competitors? The answer is the same: Yes.
Have American policy-makers – be they Democrats or Republicans – thought through all the policy implications here? Probably not. We write a lot about school funding in Virginia and how schools in rural Virginia are funded at much lower rates than schools in, say, Northern Virginia. The implication: How well can graduates from Lee County compete with graduates from Loudoun County when the former are going to school in duct-taped classrooms that weren’t wired for 21st century technology and the latter are going to class in schools built with the internet in mind? That’s a useful comparison to make to our legislators in Richmond but this report underscores a broader reality: All those students are really in competition with their counterparts around the world.
We’ve just breezed past another observation from this report, so let’s back up and talk about it. We mentioned how the Research Triangle in North Carolina is listed as the 10th-ranked “emerging ecosystem” – which means it has the potential to break into the Top 40 soon. That’s some humbling context for us. We spend a lot of time writing about the Research Triangle as an economic marvel, which, historically speaking it is, but it’s still outranked globally by a lot of places most people have never heard of. Let’s put it this way: Hangzhou, China (ranked No. 28) is far more important economically than the Research Triangle. How many Americans can find Hangzhou or tell us what important company grew out of there? (Answer: Alibaba).
More context, and this is a little less humbling: Another one of those “100 emerging ecosystems” is Richmond, a city whose economy we can understand better than one on the other side of the world. Richmond is tied with nine others for 71st place — on a global par with Hyderbad and Pune in India and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. OK, maybe that is pretty humbling. Like we said, the world is changing.
Don’t hold your breath – Roanoke isn’t on the list. Size has something to with that, of course. But not everything. Ljubljana, Slovenia made the list of emerging ecosystems and its metro population is just 279,000, which means it’s smaller than the Roanoke Valley and only slightly bigger than the New River Valley. So did Reykjavik, Iceland, which has a metro population of about 217,000 (although one of those is, admittedly, the Icelandic pop star Bjork). What are these places doing that puts them on the global economic map while we’re not? And what can we learn from them? We’ll take a look at those lessons tomorrow.
