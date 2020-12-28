Editorial: Three big stories in 2020 that didn't get the attention they should have

As hard as it is to believe, other things happened this year besides politics, protests and the pandemic.
Here are some of the biggest stories of the year that you may have missed. They may not have gotten as much attention in 2020 as they deserved, but the odds are high that someday we’ll look back and mark 2020 as a turning point in ways we don’t realize now.
1. The auto sector in the Roanoke and New River Valley continued to grow. Torc Robotics, the Blacksburg-based developer of self-driving systems, doubled the size of its headquarters, then promptly announced in August that it planned to create 350 new jobs (on top of the 175 it already had). Then in October the company announced it’s setting up a test center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it’s been testing some of its self-driving trucks. Meanwhile, Mack Trucks opened a truck factory in Roanoke County that’s expected to employ 250.
New jobs are always a big deal in this part of Virginia, especially good-paying ones. Here’s why these two announcements — especially the Torc one — is even more important: What we’re seeing here is the birth of an entirely new economic sector. We write a lot about communities outside the major metros need to create a new economy. Well, this is part of that new economy being created right here. The Roanoke and New River valleys have long had a stake in the automaking business, from supply chain companies such as Metalsa in Botetourt County to actual vehicle construction at Volvo in Pulaski County. That sector has been growing: the Eldor Corp. auto parts plant opened in Botetourt in 2018, Metalsa added jobs last year. Now we’re seeing more growth with Torc and Mack.
All these are connected: Each of the trucks that will be produced at the new Mack plant will include parts from Metalsa. Torc Robotics is helping create technology that extends beyond a single company. This is technology that will revolutionize the industry. Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute — which is involved in a lot of that next-generation research — has grown to become the second-largest university-level transportation institute in the U.S. Today the institute has 520 employees, making it a significant employer in its own right. The institute draws in more than $50 million in sponsored research each year, with more than 300 active projects. This year it opened a test track on the Smart Road that will be the nation’s first test track focused on rural road conditions for autonomous vehicles.
Before the pandemic, officials at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport marveled at how many passengers they see coming from Detroit — auto company officials coming to see what’s happening here. The Roanoke and New River valleys will not become the next Detroit but we are on our way toward becoming something else.
Irony: Many of the communities in this part of Virginia voted heavily for Donald Trump, but a Joe Biden administration is likely better for the region’s evolution into a transportation center. Trump had ridiculed self-driving vehicles as “crazy” and something that “will never work.” Joe Biden says he wants to give a presidential push toward more research into new technologies. S&P Global, a research arm of the Standard and Poors financial firm, advised investors before the election that “a Joe Biden presidency would give the auto industry a more stable future focused on forward-looking technology like electrification and autonomous driving.”
2. Renewables such as wind and solar produced more energy than coal for the first time in the U.S. since before the industrial revolution. Actually, this happened in 2019 but wasn’t announced until the U.S. Energy Information Administration compiled the figures this year. Natural gas passed coal to become the nation’s biggest source of energy back in 2016. Even though Trump vowed to “bring back coal,” the free market had other ideas during his term. In 2020 we saw coal fall to fourth place as a source of power behind natural gas, renewables and nuclear. That has obvious implications for Southwest Virginia, where much of the economy has been based on coal and, in the case of the railroad through Roanoke, hauling that coal. This isn’t some passing trend; this is a historic transformation in where our energy comes from. Of the new energy projects announced in the U.S. 2020, 76% of the new capacity will be from renewables.
Here’s another example of that transformation: The Richmond-based Dominion Energy now says it’s the third-biggest solar-powered utility in the country. Dominion announced nine new solar projects in 2020, plus plans for what would be the largest offshore wind project in the United States. Utility Dive, a website that covers electric utilities, writes that “prodded by state legislation and customer demand, Dominion is embracing the transition to clean energy.” The key phrase there may be “customer demand.” The free market is driving a lot of this. Technology companies, in particular, are demanding green energy and companies of all sorts want cheaper power and the price of renewables has been falling. There’s still coal being mined, of course much of it for export, because India and China remain voracious consumers. Still, the domestic market is dying, which means those coal communities need to adjust themselves to new economic realities. Can they figure out how to grab a piece of the renewable energy market, or will they let that opportunity pass them by?
3. A push began for data centers in Southwest Virginia. Right now, Northern Virginia, particularly Loudoun County, is the nation’s “Data Center Alley.” A study produced for the InvestSWVA economic development group made a case for why the coalfields are uniquely suited for data centers the vast warehouses of computer servers that make the internet “go.” Computers generate lots of heat, which means the buildings have to be cooled. Old mines are naturally cool and some have reservoirs of water that can be used. The report makes the case that using mines or mine water for cooling “could reduce the electricity required for cooling the data center by 90%” as well as eliminate the need for buying municipal water. The bottom line: “The annual savings would be over $1 million annually.” Would the prospect of shaving $1 million off the expense line be enough to lure data centers to the coalfields? We don’t know, but if so, that could help jump-start a technology hub in the heart of Appalachia.