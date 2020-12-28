Editorial: Three big stories in 2020 that didn't get the attention they should have

2. Renewables such as wind and solar produced more energy than coal for the first time in the U.S. since before the industrial revolution. Actually, this happened in 2019 but wasn’t announced until the U.S. Energy Information Administration compiled the figures this year. Natural gas passed coal to become the nation’s biggest source of energy back in 2016. Even though Trump vowed to “bring back coal,” the free market had other ideas during his term. In 2020 we saw coal fall to fourth place as a source of power behind natural gas, renewables and nuclear. That has obvious implications for Southwest Virginia, where much of the economy has been based on coal and, in the case of the railroad through Roanoke, hauling that coal. This isn’t some passing trend; this is a historic transformation in where our energy comes from. Of the new energy projects announced in the U.S. 2020, 76% of the new capacity will be from renewables.