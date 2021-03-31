Editorial: Three more reasons for Virginia to use stimulus for school construction

The point here is that, politically speaking, the more this spending benefits Virginia-based businesses, the likely it is that the business community will rally behind this proposal — and we all know how influential business interests can be with legislators.

3. The General Assembly could mandate these new schools be solar-powered. This would appeal to those, particularly on the left, who want to reduce carbon emissions. But it should also appeal to those on the right who are more sensitive to what taxpayers have to shell out.

The solar school idea is not preposterous or even particularly novel. It only seems novel because there are so few of them on the western side of the state because the contract that Appalachian Power Co. has with localities has essentially made them impossible. (That contract will soon be replaced, by the way).

Nationwide, though, there are at least 7,332 schools with some kind of solar power. In terms of actual solar power installed in schools, Virginia now ranks 8th in the country — it’s just that those 89 schools are mostly on the other side of the state.

Middlesex County now generates 100% of its power for its schools through solar energy; it estimates that will save $4 million over 25 years.