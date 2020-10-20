Editorial: Three questions about next year's redistricting

2. Should the 5th District contain more or less of Southside Virginia? Whatever decisions are made about the 9th are connected to the 5th and 6th (and other districts in turn). The 5th once was almost overwhelmingly a Southside district. Population shifts have changed that. Now the 5th stretches all the way to the outer edges of the Northern Virginia — and its biggest population center is Charlottesville/Albemarle County. In fact, some 41% of the district’s voters are from Nelson County north, meaning outside the historic definition of Southside. If the 9th District expands further into Southside (as opposed to taking in the Roanoke Valley), then the 5th will become even less of a Southside district. Would it be better to draw as much of Southwest and Southside as possible into a single, rural-based district? Say, for instance, don’t take the 9th District north of Wythe County and instead stretch it along U.S. 58 to Danville? Or would it better to offer up the Roanoke Valley as a population sacrifice to the 9th and then try to make the 5th as pure a Southside district as possible? For instance, should it lose all the counties north of the James River and move east to subsume parts of the 4th District, which now includes the rural areas south of Richmond and goes east to Chesapeake? Put another way, is Danville better served by being in a district with Charlottesville (as it is now) or Southwest Virginia (as it could be under one scenario) or Suffolk (as it could be under another)? Likewise, is Lynchburg better served by being in a district with Roanoke (as it is now) or in a district with either Charlottesville or Danville or potentially both? That brings us to …