Editorial: Three questions for the Democratic candidates for governor

We’ve known this for a long time, but the politics of the moment have made this even clearer: The process of getting elected — especially getting nominated — has very little to do with the process of governance.

A few weeks ago, eight candidates for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor met — virtually — in a debate. They spent most of the evening trying to out-do the others on who is the most liberal candidate in the field, something that might bestir the hearts of Democratic activists who will vote in the June 8 primary but not necessarily something that will prove persuasive to general election voters in November. Our ears were tuned not to what the candidates had to say but all the things they didn’t say — because those issues never even came up.

At least the Democrats dealt with some actual issues that come before Virginia state government.

On the Republican side, behold the sight of Pete Snyder, a marketing entrepreneur seeking his party’s nomination for governor, who has appeared on video waving around copies of books by Dr. Seuss — riffing off the Seuss estate’s decision to no longer publish six of his 45-plus books because they contain racist images.