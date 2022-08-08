Editorial: Through Roanoke Valley artists' self-portraits, we see ourselves

The assignment: create a self-portrait.

Art history is full of self-portraits. The great masters through the ages — Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael, Albrecht Durer, Jan Van Eyck, Vincent Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo — have imbued their depictions of themselves with flourishes of their style and pieces of their souls, creating arresting images for the ages. Heck, pop culture is full of self-portraits, if one considers the endless streams of cellphone selfies pouring down the feeds of Facebook and Instagram.

Hear the term self-portrait, though, and you likely think of a stately but staid painting mounted on a gallery wall, not necessarily something head-spinningly original in its conception and composition None of the pieces on display in “We Are Art: The Roanoke Self-Portrait Project” conform to that stereotypical concept.

As Roanoke Arts and Culture Coordinator Doug Jackson explained, the prospectus for this exhibition asked the participating artists to create self-portraits that placed them within their communities, “reflecting on their role in the community as an artist, what they care about in their community, and how they want to make it a better place.”

Roanoke artist Ann Glover, creator of the popular and playful “Trojan Dog” sculpture that sits outside Roanoke Fire-EMS Station #7 on Memorial Avenue, contributed “Self-Portrait with Map,” that contains a map of the neighborhood streets where she grew up and where she lives now, made from tin. Barbara Zubler’s “Cherry Blossom Time on the Roanoke Greenway” looks like a mosaic made from tiles, but in fact it’s a collage made with fabric. A recent transplant from Phoenix, Arizona, Zubler wanted the piece to convey both scenic beauty and the warm welcome that she’s found here.

Architectural engineer Gretchen Coleman contributes a genuine mosaic, “I Am, We Are Roanoke,” that includes renditions in tile of several familiar buildings and landmarks and molds the artist’s face into the contours of Mill Mountain, with the Roanoke Star serving as a tiara. “It is truly a gift to live here,” Coleman wrote.

Doorways to Roanoke arts

The show begins with a sort of thesis statement. “Our lives pulse with creativity. Choruses sing. Students dance. Writers try their voice at open mic night,” the introduction reads. “We create art. We explore art. WE are art.”

As an introduction to the Star City’s variegated art scene, the self-portrait project is comprehensive and entrancing.

Michele Neta Peppers’ on the nose “Bravo Jeff Center!” depicts a Flamenco dancer whose elegant dress is made up of photographs of musicians and dance performances. On the opposite wall, Roanoke dancers Lisa Linger, founder and director of Mental Health in Motion, and Lynsey Wyatt, owner of Cirqulation Studio, provide photographic compositions.

Molly Kernan, another recent transplant who came to the Star City in 2019, places herself in the Science Museum of Western Virginia’s parakeet garden, the latest attraction in the space that was once a butterfly garden. For her and her children, the parakeet garden “brought much needed joy after a tough few years.”

Moneta artist Victoria Van Tassel-McGrath painted herself aboard the “Winston Caboose” at the O. Winston Link Museum as a tribute to her family’s railroad industry history. Scanning a QR code will let you listen to the retired art teacher as she plays a blues harmonica, “an instrument that has frequently been used to approximate the sounds of a train.”

The appearance of Roanoke landmarks within these portraits are especially creative.

In Whitney C. Brock’s delightfully droll “The T Room,” the artist seats herself front and center in the act of eating what looks to be a cheesy western at what could only be the counter of the Star City’s treasured Texas Tavern. There’s not a ketchup bottle anywhere in sight.

Other communities should try this

One of the most striking pieces comes from Radford University graduate student Amanda Kelly, who created a miniature version of her own art studio, within which can be found even tinier miniatures of the Lancerlot ice rink, the Taubman Museum of Art and, again, the Roanoke Star.

The Gun Violence Prevention Commission’s artist-in-residence, Jane Gabrielle McCadden, familiar to longtime local music fans as a singer and guitar player for Appalachian folk rock band Radar Rose, portrays herself standing in Old Lick Cemetery — a Roanoke African-American burial ground that was mostly destroyed by urban renewal. She said she wants “Singing the Ancestors’ Songs” to inspire reflection on how to heal the damage done by racist policies.

The show will stay on display until May 26, 2023, on the fourth floor of the Roanoke City Municipal Building, in the corridor outside the Roanoke City Council chambers. The silver lining in placing the show in such a mundane setting is that it will be free to see throughout its life span for anyone who cares to make the trek to city hall.

This sure seems like an idea with legs, an evergreen theme for other communities to run with.

It would be fascinating to see this concept repeated in other Southwest Virginia localities. What would artists in Botetourt County come up with, or Franklin County? What about Martinsville, Galax, Abingdon? Pulaski, Tazewell or Wise counties? The possibilities tantalize. We hope to someday see the results.