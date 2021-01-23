Editorial: Time for passenger rail advocates to think big

It’s time to think big, folks.
Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed spending $50 million to extend passenger rail to the New River Valley — and get a second train on that route.
That’s definitely thinking big, especially considering that until 2017 we didn’t have any passenger rail service in Virginia west of Lynchburg. Now that extension to Roanoke has proved surprisingly popular (well, maybe not surprising to people around here, but to government officials in Richmond and Washington). That route now has the best ridership of any state-supported Amtrak route in Virginia with more than 223,000 passengers in 2019. Also, this happy note for the fiscal conservatives among us: Revenue on the Roanoke extension has exceeded operating costs.
Extending the route to the New River Valley — home of two major universities — and putting two trains on the route are estimated to add 70,000 new riders.
Let’s give credit to Northam for trying to make this a reality. But we need to think even bigger.
Bristol has been pushing to get passenger rail extended there. If we can get Amtrak over Christiansburg Mountain, then an extension to Bristol is the next logical step. That’s 114 miles beyond Christiansburg, so many years — and many millions — away but not impossible. Any passenger rail is ultimately dependent on the good graces of Norfolk Southern — the trains would use the company’s tracks — but those good graces are subject to financial inducements. The $50 million Northam is proposing would go toward building new tracks to fix bottlenecks along the current route so that Norfolk Southern’s freight trains aren’t slowed down by passenger trains. Presumably the state won’t be plunking down that cash unless it’s certain that Norfolk Southern will allow some extra passenger trains. We’re told by some passenger rail advocates that the route from Christiansburg to Bristol may actually be straighter and less complicated than getting passenger rail through the Roanoke yards and over the mountain to the New River Valley. In any case, there’s already been one study on the potential ridership: It found extending the train to Bristol might add 75,400 to 99,3000 passengers per year — even more than the extension to the New River Valley.
But thinking about getting passenger rail to Bristol isn’t big enough, either. So what should be our long-term goal? Atlanta. Or at least Chattanooga.
We’re not the first to broach the Atlanta idea. Making the case for a Lynchburg to Roanoke to Christiansburg to Bristol to Atlanta train (or, more realistically a Northeast Corridor train that goes on that route) is complicated by two things. First, there’s already a train that goes through Virginia on its way to (and from) Atlanta. That’s the Amtrak Crescent, which runs from New York to New Orleans and makes stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Danville. (Bonus track: The train was immortalized in the song “Amtrak Crescent” by the Augusta County-based singer/songwriter Scott Miller.) If there’s one thing we understand all too painfully, it’s the politics of Virginia. We can already hear politicians in the eastern part of the state saying “why do you need another train to Atlanta? You’ve already got one.” Second, there’s been talk about creating a Southeast high-speed rail corridor that would go from Washington through Richmond and then on to Atlanta. Our case for a second or even third train to Atlanta might make very good sense west of the Blue Ridge — nobody in Bristol is going to drive to Lynchburg to catch a train to Atlanta when they could already be three-fourths of the way there — but it might be a hard sell to the General Assembly.
That’s why Chattanooga is a more politically saleable (if somewhat less glamorous) goal. The same rail lines that run from Roanoke to Bristol run straight on to Knoxville and Chattanooga. Now here’s where things become more interesting. Some in Tennessee have already been talking about a Nashville-to-Atlanta passenger rail route. It’s a long way off — all of this is “Rome wasn’t built in a day” thinking — but it’s been talked about enough that it’s considered a serious idea. It would also go through, yes, Chattanooga. Get a passenger train from Roanoke to Bristol to Chattanooga and we might indirectly already have a rail connection to Atlanta.
We would need Tennessee’s help to get a train to Knoxville and Chattanooga. Here’s a place where Virginia gets to brag. We’re a lot further ahead than Tennessee is. A proposal last year to study passenger rail — simply study it — didn’t even get through the Tennessee state legislature. Here in Virginia we already have six state-sponsored trains on four different routes and a track record (no pun intended) of strong ridership. We’re on track (again, no pun intended) to have even more.
One obstacle to more passenger rail in Virginia hasn’t been political, it’s been engineering. All passenger rail into Washington has been limited by the so-called Long Bridge over the Potomac River. It’s an aging bridge owned by CSX that’s big enough for two tracks — and has been operating at 98% capacity. In 2019, Northam announced a plan to build a second, rail bridge across the Potomac — a $1.9 billion piece of infrastructure necessary if we want any additional passenger rail service going north. There were some other aspects of that deal that didn’t get much attention at the time but should. The state’s long-term goal is to set up nearly hour Amtrak service between Washington and Richmond. The state also acquired from CSX an abandoned line between Petersburg and North Carolina — which someday could become part of that Southeast high-speed corridor. Of greater interest to us in this part of Virginia, the state also acquired from CSX the 186-mile line that runs from Doswell north of Richmond to Clifton Forge. The state’s official goal there was to preserve that line “for future east-west passenger service,” setting up the prospect that someday we may see passenger trains from Hampton Roads to Richmond to Charlottesville to Waynesboro to Staunton and, potentially, on to Clifton Forge.
We now have a president who once commuted from Delaware to D.C. on Amtrak; Joe Biden has been called the “rider-in-chief.” Congress willing, we might also see a push for the kind of infrastructure spending that Donald Trump promised but never acted on. Now would be a good time for passenger rail advocates in Virginia to think big — to Bristol, and beyond.