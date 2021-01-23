Editorial: Time for passenger rail advocates to think big

We’re not the first to broach the Atlanta idea. Making the case for a Lynchburg to Roanoke to Christiansburg to Bristol to Atlanta train (or, more realistically a Northeast Corridor train that goes on that route) is complicated by two things. First, there’s already a train that goes through Virginia on its way to (and from) Atlanta. That’s the Amtrak Crescent, which runs from New York to New Orleans and makes stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Danville. (Bonus track: The train was immortalized in the song “Amtrak Crescent” by the Augusta County-based singer/songwriter Scott Miller.) If there’s one thing we understand all too painfully, it’s the politics of Virginia. We can already hear politicians in the eastern part of the state saying “why do you need another train to Atlanta? You’ve already got one.” Second, there’s been talk about creating a Southeast high-speed rail corridor that would go from Washington through Richmond and then on to Atlanta. Our case for a second or even third train to Atlanta might make very good sense west of the Blue Ridge — nobody in Bristol is going to drive to Lynchburg to catch a train to Atlanta when they could already be three-fourths of the way there — but it might be a hard sell to the General Assembly.