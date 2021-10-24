Editorial: Triple homicide of Short family a wound that cannot heal until solved

Investigators combed through all his belongings, and a federal grand jury was convened, yet no charges were ever filed against Bowman.

By 2006, two men had been convicted in federal court of lying to investigators by making claims they had seen Bowman at the Shorts’ home the night of the slayings. Prosecutors said the men were after the reward money, and that the lies they told led to “hundreds and hundreds” of hours of misguided investigation before their stories unraveled.

Still, a cloud of suspicion hung over Bowman until his death in 2014. Even today it lingers, despite the fact that in 2007, both Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry and an FBI agent publicly stated that Bowman was not a suspect in the case.

As Bowman himself lamented, “This will live with me until the day I die, or until it’s solved.”

The question must be raised: compounding the horrific tragedy of the Short family’s deaths, was an innocent man’s life destroyed?

To those who have the answer: Please, do the right thing.

Regarding the handling of the Short case, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has had a cloud of its own to contend with.