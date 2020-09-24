Editorial: Trump is wrong. NAFTA didn't 'devastate' the 5th District. Here's what did.

On Sunday, President Trump held a telephone call with 5th District Republicans to talk up congressional candidate Bob Good (and say the obligatory bad things about Democrat Cameron Webb).
In the course of that conversation, Trump said: “The Fifth District was devastated by the NAFTA catastrophe that was supported by Biden, actually. I ended the NAFTA nightmare with the USMCA, and Bob and I will work closely to fight for your jobs in the 5th District.”
This is simply wrong.
It is true that Joe Biden voted for the North American Free Trade Agreement when he was a member of the U.S. Senate in 1993. What’s wrong is Trump’s assertion that “the Fifth District was devastated by the NAFTA catastrophe.”
This is an important point because we can’t really fix the economy of Southside Virginia (most of which is covered by the 5th District) if we don’t have a proper understanding of what went wrong in the first place. To believe that NAFTA is responsible for upending Southside’s economy is worse than simply misunderstanding; it is to believe a fiction.
For one thing, NAFTA united the United States, Canada and Mexico into a single trade zone. The jobs that Southside lost weren’t lost to Canada and Mexico, so NAFTA couldn’t possibly have been responsible. Those who attribute those job losses to NAFTA are connecting the wrong dots, akin to attributing the sunrise to the rooster crowing. Just because NAFTA was passed in 1993 and some of the major industries in Southside collapsed about a decade later doesn’t mean they were related — any more than they were related to the Toronto Blue Jays winning the World Series in 1993. Those economic collapses had other causes, and we’d be better off if our political leaders understood those.
Big picture: Southside’s historic industries were tobacco, textiles and furniture. The demise of tobacco can be pegged to the 1964 Surgeon General’s report that drew a connection between smoking and lung cancer.
Employment in American textiles started to decline in the 1950s, long before NAFTA or other trade deals. Dan River Mills, which once employed 6,500 in Danville, hit its first hard times and started shutting down factories in the 1980s. Most of those jobs went to Asia so, again, that cannot be connected to NAFTA. As of last year, the five biggest suppliers of apparel in the U.S. — according to the Commerce Department — were China (29.7%), Vietnam (16.2%), Bangladesh (7.1%), Indonesia (5.3%) and India (4.8%).
Likewise, furniture jobs also went primarily to Asia. The most recent figures show that the two biggest sources of American furniture are now China (30%) and Vietnam (24%). Other Asian countries account for another 16%.
So can we please dispense with the notion that NAFTA wrecked Southside’s economy? It didn’t; other things did. Economists love to argue over whether NAFTA’s effect on the overall economy was good or bad and the correct answer is that it was both. It created jobs in some places and cost jobs in others, so it depends on which jobs and which communities you’re talking about. Can we attribute the presence of the Canadian-owned company CBN Secure Technologies in Danville to NAFTA? We can certainly attribute the presence of the Mexican-owned Metalsa Structural Products in Botetourt to NAFTA. Botetourt’s not in the 5th District but Metalsa — a Mexican company that now has six factories in the U.S. — serves to underscore the point that NAFTA was not, as Trump claims, “a catastrophe” or a “nightmare.” A 2015 report by the Congressional Research Service —a more neutral source than many think tanks — found that “the net overall effect of NAFTA on the U.S. economy appears to have been relatively modest.”
Nor is the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, the successor to NAFTA, much different from that preceded it. The new agreement’s primary changes deal with intellectual property (online businesses didn’t exist when NAFTA was first conceived) and some specific sectors, such as the auto industry and the dairy market, which might be important in Michigan and Wisconsin but whose impacts are not yet fully known.
NAFTA did not shut down Southside’s textile and furniture factories and the USMCA won’t bring them back. That’s why it’s so disheartening to hear Trump — or any politician, for that matter — prattle on about how the Fifth District was “devastated” by NAFTA. Aside from the fact it’s not true, it doesn’t come anywhere close to addressing what will build a new economy in Southside Virginia or any other part of rural America. (And no, the USMCA won’t do that, either).
So why did those jobs leave? Because companies found it was cheaper to have the work done elsewhere. That’s the essential point we need to grasp here. If companies can have a job done cheaper somewhere else, they will. This is what capitalism demands. We vote for this every time we go to Wal-Mart and buy a product based on the price, not the country of origin (although, admittedly, we often don’t have a choice about that). The point is, Americans like inexpensive products and this is the price we pay for that.
Since we are not going to overthrow capitalism and bring those low-skill jobs back to the U.S. — and pay more for those products — that means communities need to think about what the modern economy does demand. Primarily, it demands higher-skilled workers whose jobs can’t be so easily outsourced to developing countries. One of the central problems for Southside Virginia — and all of rural America, really — is that the skills of the workforce are out of sync with what the economy now requires. Georgetown University’s Center on Education and Workforce said earlier this year that 70% of all jobs now require something more than a high school diploma — up from 59% in 2010. That doesn’t necessarily mean a four-year degree — there’s a big demand for workers with credentials or associate’s degrees from community college. Even many factory jobs now require these skills — that’s why much of manufacturing is now called “advanced manufacturing.” Danville, in the heart of Southside, has actually done a pretty good job repositioning itself as a center of such advanced manufacturing.
The problem is we don’t hear politicians — not Trump and not Biden, either — telling rural Americans what they need to hear. A lot of them need to go back to school. Policy-wise, we need government — local, state and federal — to figure out how to make that easier. Chattering about NAFTA is, as the noted anti-capitalist Karl Marx might say, simply the opiate of the people.
