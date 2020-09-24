Editorial: Trump is wrong. NAFTA didn't 'devastate' the 5th District. Here's what did.

Employment in American textiles started to decline in the 1950s, long before NAFTA or other trade deals. Dan River Mills, which once employed 6,500 in Danville, hit its first hard times and started shutting down factories in the 1980s. Most of those jobs went to Asia so, again, that cannot be connected to NAFTA. As of last year, the five biggest suppliers of apparel in the U.S. — according to the Commerce Department — were China (29.7%), Vietnam (16.2%), Bangladesh (7.1%), Indonesia (5.3%) and India (4.8%).

So can we please dispense with the notion that NAFTA wrecked Southside’s economy? It didn’t; other things did. Economists love to argue over whether NAFTA’s effect on the overall economy was good or bad and the correct answer is that it was both. It created jobs in some places and cost jobs in others, so it depends on which jobs and which communities you’re talking about. Can we attribute the presence of the Canadian-owned company CBN Secure Technologies in Danville to NAFTA? We can certainly attribute the presence of the Mexican-owned Metalsa Structural Products in Botetourt to NAFTA. Botetourt’s not in the 5th District but Metalsa — a Mexican company that now has six factories in the U.S. — serves to underscore the point that NAFTA was not, as Trump claims, “a catastrophe” or a “nightmare.” A 2015 report by the Congressional Research Service —a more neutral source than many think tanks — found that “the net overall effect of NAFTA on the U.S. economy appears to have been relatively modest.”