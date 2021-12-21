Editorial: Trump turns anti-Netanyahu

Some evangelicals, who were elated at former President Donald Trump’s policies in support of Israel, now profess to be shocked at Trump’s childish attacks against Israel’s former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for having had the gall to congratulate President Joe Biden on his electoral victory.

Trump won plaudits among Israel supporters, including evangelical Christians, for ending decades of U.S. neutrality on the status of Jerusalem and moving the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.

But Trump is, as always, about Trump first. So when Netanyahu did what any serious foreign leader would do and congratulated Biden, Trump flew off the handle. “F—k him,” Trump told an Axios reporter in interviews published this week.

How presidential.

Mike Evans, an early and prominent Trump evangelical supporter, responded with a public letter imploring Trump not to “put us in the position to choose between you and Bible land.” It’s getting to be a bumpy ride on the Trump bus, considering all the people he’s thrown under it.