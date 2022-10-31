Editorial: TSA won’t believe you forgot where your loaded gun was

The United States is on track to see a peculiar record broken this year.

Locally, at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, a new record has already been set, and extended — for firearm confiscations.

Southwest Virginia residents do no necessarily bear sole responsibility for the eight handguns seized by Transportation Security Administration officers so far this year in Roanoke’s airport. Of the seven who have tried to board planes with firearms concealed in their carry-on bags so far in 2022, the first was from West Virginia and two were from Georgia. Yet another in April was from Roanoke, one in September was a Pulaski County woman, and the day after the TSA took her gun, officers took another one from a Vinton man. A Forest man was caught with two.

In all but one instance, the handgun was loaded. It seems like it should go without saying that regardless of your own confidence in your firearm skills, your fellow passengers don’t want your loaded gun riding along with them in the pressurized cabin as your plane speeds through the air at an altitude of 36,000 feet.

Yet it apparently needs to be said over and over.

Frustrated TSA officials publicize each seizure in an attempt to deter new offenses. Those who are charged are not identified. Rather, each new announcement contains instructions on how to properly travel with a firearm: the gun must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided, locked case, packed separately from ammunition, and declared at the airline check-in counter before being placed in checked baggage.

Those who bring a gun to an airport checkpoint can face a federal civil penalty that can cost them thousands of dollars, and this is true regardless of whether or not the traveler has a concealed carry permit.

Because the offenders aren’t identified and made available to interview, there’s little insight to be gleaned as to the thought processes involved, although as shared by the TSA, the reasons given tend to be variations on the statement, “I forgot my loaded gun was in my bag.”

This is not just true in Roanoke. As reported by Fortune back in July, nationwide the TSA had by that month seized more than 3,000 firearms at airports, at a rate of about 17 per day. Should that keep up through New Year’s Eve, the TSA will confiscate more than 6,000 guns, easily surpassing the record of 5,972 set in 2021.

Enough people have used the “I forgot it was there” excuse that TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein vented in a sarcastic July 1 tweet, “It’s time people stop claiming to have forgotten they had a loaded gun with them. They sure know where their cellphones are — just not their deadly weapons.”

In other words, if one’s plan is to explain the gun away by saying “I forgot,” TSA officers will not believe you or let you off the hook.

In Southwest Virginia, responsible gun ownership goes hand in hand with rural roots, military service, pride in those things, and plain old good citizenship — which makes this particular local record a bit embarrassing. Let’s try not to add any more firearms to the TSA’s 2022 tally.