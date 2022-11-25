Editorial: Twitter — a Thanksgiving bird disaster

With Thanksgiving behind us, we bow our heads to offer condolences for one particularly juicy bird that ended up burned to a crisp in a full-tilt kitchen disaster.

That bird is, of course, Twitter, a social media outlet that many considered a turkey even before world’s richest man Elon Musk got his clumsy mitts around its neck.

We need to acknowledge some risk in tackling this topic in advance. The latest news as these words are typed is that the social network known for 280-character posts has lost 5,000 of its 7,500 employees to layoffs, firings and resignations since the start of November. When you read this, Twitter might be defunct, back on course, or, most likely, somewhere in quagmire-like middle ground.

If you’re not a pundit, a PR professional, a publisher, an author, a journalist, or even a standup comedian, the significance of Twitter might seem a bit mystifying. After all, you can keep up with your family, your old classmates, your current co-workers and the friends you hang out with after work using Facebook; admire lovely vacation photos and celebrity videos posted by the celebrities themselves on Instagram; hunt for job openings on LinkedIn; giggle at silly TikTok videos and wonder how anyone has time to make them (while admiring what got made). But what day-to-day purpose does Twitter serve exactly?

When Musk describes Twitter as a “town square” he basically gets it right. It’s a space that lends itself to efficient written communication, advocacy for causes, proclamations of opinions, essays presented as multi-tweet threads, and news breaking at a breathless pace. It also has deep flaws, like most all social media — false information can spread like wildfire and users who attract the attention of trolls can be swamped in minutes by hundreds upon hundreds of threats aimed at their careers, lives and family members.

Efforts by the social media company to stop the spread of misinformation led to the controversial permanent banning of lame duck President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Jan. 8, 2021, based on the assessment that he could use the account to incite further violence in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol two days before that left five dead and many police officers injured.

Musk to the … rescue?

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla (electric car manufacturer) and SpaceX (spacecraft manufacturer and satellite communications company) and founder of The Boring Company (traffic tunnel construction) and OpenAI and Nueralink Corp. (companies dealing with artificial intelligence and brain/machine interfaces), decided seemingly on a whim to add Twitter to his stable for $44 billion, purportedly out of concern for infringement on free speech rights by Twitter moderation policies. He asserted that banning ex-president Trump from the forum was a mistake and said he would reverse the decision.

He reached agreement with Twitter on the purchase in April, but in July tried to bail, with speculation rampant as to why exactly he got cold feet. Twitter sued as company shares fell, and to end the court action, Musk went through with the deal last month.

Since then, Musk has been proving that even a genius can make a complete fool of himself. He swiftly laid off half of Twitter’ 7,500 employees, then tried to hire some back when he realized he needed them after all. He vowed to nervous advertisers that Twitter would not become a “hellscape,” then proceeded to personally spread conspiratorial misinformation about the Oct. 28 hammer assault on Democratic Party leader Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.

To us journalistic types, the fate of the “blue check” system has been of particular interest — a program perhaps understandably arcane to those outside that field. A blue check (actually a white check in a blue medal-like background) beside the name of a company or person meant that account genuinely belonged to and represented that company or individual. For better or for worse, journalists have coveted that extra certification of authenticity as an enhancement of their credentials.

Musk, himself a “blue check” on Twitter, denounced Twitter’s opaque system of choosing who gets an authentication and who doesn’t as a “lords & peasants system” that’s “bulls—-” and he wasn’t entirely wrong. But his solution was worse. Under the old system, applicants for blue checks had to submit proof of identification. Under his short lived (so far) new system, anyone willing to pay $8 could have one, no authentication of any kind required.

Send in the clowns

This is kind of the equivalent of allowing folks in the comments section of online articles to post articles of their own once they pay a fee — with nothing stopping them from making up a byline, or pretending to be a staff journalist, and no one at all checking what they post as to whether a single word of it is true. While some would handle this privilege responsibly, many others would go hog wild, which is what happened on Twitter.

From a certain angle, imposters pretending to be controversial corporations like Eli Lilly or Lockheed Martin, satirically declaring that all insulin will be free from now on, or that the weapons maker would no longer sell to countries with histories of human rights abuses — well, it’s hilarious in the way that the movie “Dr. Strangelove, or How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb” is hilarious.

But from a business perspective, it’s a calamity. There’s no way that the revenue Musk’s Twitter raised, or conceivably can raise, in $8 subscriptions can possibly make up for the billions in advertising revenue lost.

Someday soon, a side-splitting black comedy will be filmed about Musk’s Twitter takeover, but we’d bet Musk will be the target of the jokes, not the hero of the story.