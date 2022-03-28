Editorial: Ukraine invasion gives semiconductor bill urgency

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part editorial on potential effects in the U.S. of the sanctions against Russia.

The economic sanctions levied on Russia as punishment for President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified invasion of Ukraine are unprecedented in their scope and harshness, and the effects they will have on the rest of the world will have unpredictable, unpleasant consequences.

Last week the Council on Foreign Relations, a nonpartisan think tank, presented a virtual discussion about how the sanctions could affect trade in the United States.

Carla Ann Robbins, a former deputy editorial page editor at the New York Times, interviewed Jennifer Hillman, a fellow of Georgetown University’s Institute of International Economic Law who has done work for the World Trade Organization and the United States International Trade Commission.

While rising gas prices, for obvious reasons, are foremost on the minds of many Americans, the conversation explored the implications of the upcoming wheat shortage. Ukraine and Russia together provide 25% of the world’s wheat exports. Beyond the obstacles put in place by sanctions, Russia has halted its exporting of wheat, while Putin’s attack on Ukraine could mean that country’s crop, usually planted in the spring, isn’t planted at all. We shared aspects of that ominous development in Sunday’s editorial.

Another ominous development entails the potential consequences of the war and the sanctions on the production of semiconductor chips. A difference, however, is that the U.S. Congress has been trying to pass legislation to address the semiconductor shortage, which, like inflation at the gas pumps, predates Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Severe ripple effects

Russia supplies 40% of the world’s palladium, used in catalytic converters, and 5% of the world’s nickel, used in electric car batteries — and both are key components in computer chips. A shortage of semiconductor chips caused by COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions has fueled an additional shortage of — and skyrocketing costs for — automobiles.

The reduced availability of these metals will “make it harder for our manufacturers of semiconductors, microprocessors and other things to get their hands on those. Even though they need a small quantity, they need them absolutely in order to be able to produce a lot of these components,” Hillman said. “The ripple effect is going to be very, very severe.”

The problems with availability of semiconductors, and the consequences for the auto industry and the U.S. economy, drove the introduction of a bill best known as the America COMPETES Act, intended to spur more production of these chips by domestic manufacturers.

“Semiconductors drive everything, and we need to be making more semiconductors at home,” Hillman said. “We may be designing the semiconductors here in the United States,” but “the problem is they’re being actually fabbed and produced in Taiwan and Korea and China.”

What you don’t want, but what’s currently in place, she said, are conditions whereupon one critical component of a very long supply chain can only be imported from outside of the U.S., “so if you’re missing that one little piece, you can’t do anything.”

The COMPETES Act passed the Senate in June and the House in February, but there are significant differences between the two versions of the bill that will need to be resolved before it gets sent to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature.

A chance to compete

Wednesday, in a virtual question and answer session with reporters, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, provided an update on the status of the semiconductor bill, legislation he has personally championed. Both versions of the bill include $52 million for stepping up American semiconductor manufacturing, and that was the aspect Warner emphasized.

“We’re now moving towards conference to make sure we can get this bill to the President’s desk and if there’s ever a piece of legislation that should be a no-brainer,” it’s this one, Warner said. “This goes to national security: who controls the semiconductor industry? Semiconductors are in virtually any product device that has an on and off switch.”

The same day that Russian tanks and troops poured into Ukraine, nine Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air space. China’s government has made no secret of its desire to reabsorb Taiwan, akin to the way Hong Kong’s autonomy was brutally stripped away in 2020 — and were that re-absorption to commence, it would be a matter of military conquest.

“When we see the ramifications of the Ukraine-Russia war, obviously, the challenges around Taiwan escalating in most folks mindset, if somehow China were able to take over Taiwan, that would eliminate, particularly in terms of cutting edge semiconductors, a lot of our supply, and for that matter, the West’s supply.” The U.S. should do whatever it takes to immunize production of semiconductors from such a development.

Once again, Warner highlighted how inflation in the U.S. has been driven, even beyond gas prices, by “the rise of automobile costs both new and used. Part of that is because the auto industry can’t get enough of the new cars made. They’re made, but they’re lacking semiconductor chips.” Passing the America COMPETES Act won’t be an instant cure-all, but “it will send both a market signal and start creating the long term domestic supply chain that we need for this critical, critical industry.”

All of these circumstances make the passage of the America COMPETES Act more urgent than ever. And Virginians have even more reason to support the signing of this bill into law — it could mean much-wanted and much-needed high tech jobs, should our state successfully compete for the new regional technology centers and chip fabrication facilities that the bill would fund.

“I feel very good about the chances that at least one of those fabrication facilities might end up in Virginia,” Warner said.

It’s an opportunity we can’t afford to pass by.