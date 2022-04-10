Editorial: Ukraine’s anguish resonates in the Star City

The translated headline read, “Martial law in Odessa, the day of the 41st.”

A photo showed a vendor selling framed sketches in a public square, with a miniature Ukrainian flag flying over the table stocked with wares. Another showed a violin player busking. Another showed tranquil outdoor fountains.

The news site displaying the photos, Odessa Life, continues to publish six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unconscionable invasion of Ukraine.

Another translated headline read, “Attention: it is strictly forbidden to visit Odessa beaches — they are mined.”

Odessa is Ukraine’s third largest city, with a population of more than 1 million, built on the shore of the Black Sea. If you’re a lover of cinema history, a mention of Odessa brings an immediate rush of recognition. One of the most influential sequences ever committed to film was shot on the city’s gigantic Potemkin Stairs, and in an ominous echo through history, that scene in Sergei Eisenstein’s 1925 release “Battleship Potemkin” depicts a massacre of civilians by Russian soldiers — in that instance and context, troops in service of the czar putting down a workers’ uprising.

Authoritarian Putin, of course, has been compared many times to the czars.

Though blockaded, Odessa remains under Ukrainian control. Russian forces have launched missiles into the port city but have not attempted a siege. Within the city, Odessa Life reports, residents insist on living lives as close to normal as possible, in a show of defiance.

Journalists from Odessa Life paid a visit to the Roanoke Times in 2021. Last month, metro columnist Dan Casey contacted those same journalists via Zoom teleconferencing software, using their interviews to paint an emotional portrait of grace under dire threat of harm.

Courage counters fearThey described a city fortified with sandbags and anti-tank obstacles called “hedgehogs.” They had to stop publication of their newspaper because of lack of access to paper and concerns for employee safety. They resolved to keep publishing online — a volunteer effort as Odessa Life is also out of money — and so far those efforts are still going.

CASEY: With bombs and missiles falling, Ukrainian journalists get out the news The group was in Roanoke just a few months ago, visiting The Roanoke Times to learn about American journalism operations. In the past few weeks, life in Ukraine has become vastly more complicated and frightening.

Despite their own personal hardships, they’re committed to producing the news. Gennadii Chabanov, Odessa Life’s owner and editor in chief, told Casey how, after he informed employees that he was shutting down operations and advised them to “take care of your security first,” several reached out to him that same day and insisted, “Instead of sitting and doing nothing and being afraid, let’s do something. Let’s cover the events, let’s go out on the streets and provide the coverage.’ ”

The newspaper’s online products manager, Valentyna Chabanova-Babak, has taken refuge in Poland along with her 5-year-old son, but her husband remains behind in their homeland. Before they left Ukraine, her son wasn’t awake to hear the explosions of the distant bombs, but “he knows that there’s a war,” and he misses his father, she said.

Theirs is not the only inspiring and heartbreaking story with connections that lead to Roanoke.

On April 3 arrived the newest story from Heather Rousseau, the Roanoke Times’ 2021-22 Secular Society Fellowship recipient, bringing readers the experiences of four Ukrainian American women who are trying to help their families and friends still in their native land, and urging state and local leaders in Virginia to take action.

Welcoming refugeesThe hardships they and their loved ones endure are gut-wrenching. Olga Fultz received a frantic call March 4 from her mother and older sister, who were running to a bomb shelter. Agonizing weeks of silence followed before she learned that her mother, sister and other family members are still in the densely crowded shelter, living without amenities, sleeping on the concrete floor. “I forget to breathe,” she told Rousseau.

Ukrainian Americans reach out from Roanoke region to families facing Russian invasion A group of Ukrainian women in Roanoke have reconnected in the wake of the Russian invasion. They are worried about their families in Ukraine and are urging Virginia leaders and local citizens to take action to help people there.

In addition to raising awareness and funds to help those caught in the invasion, Roanoke’s Ukrainian community has organized support rallies downtown. Videos and photos from such events in America have helped with Ukrainian morale.

Rousseau’s richly detailed, kaleidoscopic story includes a harrowing account of Lina Francisco’s efforts to remotely guide her 71-year-old mother, Tatyana Maidebura, out of Ukraine as Russia’s attack unfolded. Francisco, a U.S. citizen who has lived eight years in Roanoke, spent a sleepless week using apps and social media to coordinate her mother’s escape to Romania.

The account holds nerve-jangling parallels to the stories Rousseau has documented of Afghan women who have fled their home country and have been, at least for now, resettled in Southwest Virginia. The women are among the lucky few U.S. allies that have managed to escape after last year’s calamitous withdrawal of U.S. Armed Forces allowed Afghanistan to fall back under the rule of the oppressive Taliban.

A new life in Southwest Virginia, much uncertainty, but hope after escape from Afghanistan Two sisters restart their lives in Virginia after fleeing the Taliban following the collapse of the government they fought for.

Putin’s brutal and unprovoked assault on Ukraine has eclipsed news of the ongoing human rights crisis in Afghanistan, a locus of need that should not be forgotten.

Nor should the ordeals of the Ukrainians. It’s unclear yet whether any of the up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees that the U.S. has agreed to accept will be brought to Virginia, but if so, they, like the Afghans, should be welcomed with open arms.