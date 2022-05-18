Editorial: Uncommon courage in uncommon times

The social media network known as Twitter has been in the news a lot lately, largely because of a certain billionaire named Elon Musk, and the question of whether or not he will purchase said network and undo some of its recent content policies.

One thing that free speech-loving Musk will likely leave untouched: the spoof account “Darth Putin,” in which an anonymous user relentlessly mocks Russian President Vladimir Putin. The account, which has existed since 2012, has found much new material in Putin’s unconscionable and unprovoked attack on Ukraine and its aftermath.

One May 15 tweet from “Darth Putin” reads: “Day 81 of my 3-day war. I invaded Ukraine to keep NATO away from Russia but instead I’ve ended up convincing Finland to end neutrality & join. I remain a master strategist.”

Indeed, Finland’s leaders have stated they wish to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, ending more than seven decades of neutrality. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö even called Putin to tell him personally. Niinistö told CNN that Putin remained “calm and cool,” stating he believed Finland would be making a mistake if the country became a member of NATO. However, Putin made no threat of military action during the chat.

Neighboring Sweden, too, has expressed intent to join NATO, ending a tradition of neutrality that has lasted more than two centuries. How it will all resolve has yet to be seen.

Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia and was a part of the Russian Empire for more than 100 years. The agreement that insured Finland’s independence and neutrality was preceded by five years of brutal conflict during World War II. That conflict began when Soviet forces invaded on the order of the monstrous dictator Josef Stalin, only to suffer devastating casualties as the far smaller Finnish military fought back ferociously.

Connecting pathsA tourist from Roanoke visiting the Finnish capital, Helsinki, who is cognizant of the Star City’s effort to improve and promote public transportation — a more vital effort than ever in these days of budget-busting gas prices — might well be bowled over by the model Helsinki showcases. More than 900 miles of clearly marked bicycle paths lead everywhere, buses stop at seemingly every corner, trams roll silently through every business district, and when a tram can’t get you from the convention center to the harbor fast enough, a train will get the job done.

A ferry ride takes visitors to the island fortress of Suomenlinna, built by the Swedes to dominate the Baltic Sea, surrendered without a fight to Russia in 1808, taken over by newly independent Finland in 1918, now a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Regarding the tangled heritage of Finland and Russia, those with deep knowledge of the history of the Roanoke Valley’s art scene might well be wistful that two of that scene’s brightest guiding lights from decades past are no longer with us to offer their insight on this subject, though perhaps their astonishing story offers insights of its own.

George and Inga Solonevich arrived with their family in Roanoke County in 1955. Though they built their house in a secluded hollow on Bent Mountain — they called their home Solola, a Finnish word that Inga once translated as “the place of the alone ones” — they became central figures in the arts here in the valley. George died in 2003, Inga in 2012.

Refugees from three dictatorships, their tale of perseverance still inspires awe.

The long trekYura “George” Solonevich was born in Moscow in 1915, what he would later describe as “the worst possible place at the worst possible time.” While still a child he had his first experience of life in a Soviet prison as a result of his father’s opposition to the Communist Party.

When Solonevich was 18 — a time when millions of Ukrainians were starving to death under Stalin’s rule — the artist and his father escaped a labor camp on foot, fleeing for days through swamps and creeks to cross the Finnish border.

Briefly attending an art school in Finland, George Solonevich met his future wife, Inga Donner, who had a tragic background of her own. Her father had died when she was just 13, her family plunged into poverty.

Finland did not let the Soloneviches stay. They went to Bulgaria, where George’s mother was killed by a package bomb, and from there to Germany, where Inga joined them, marrying George in Berlin. Their first child was born during an air raid on Germany’s capital. In 1945 they fled the Third Reich as it collapsed, enduring grueling weeks in a horse-drawn wagon during freezing weather. They would end up in Argentina as the authoritarian Juan Peron took power.

“The smell of dictatorship is the same anywhere you go,” Solonevich would later say.

A staunch opponent of communism, Solonevich would paint a portrait of Ronald Reagan, whose stance against the Soviet Union he much admired, and have the honor of gifting the portrait to its subject in person.

Solonevich wrote Letters to the Editor to The Roanoke Times decrying communism and abstract art. When the Soviet Union fell, he expressed alarm to reporter Ben Beagle at the manner of the coup that ousted Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the U.S.S.R. Though the artist never shared thoughts on Putin with the newspaper, he called Putin’s predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, a man who could not be trusted. Yeltsin handpicked Putin to be his successor.

While George Solonevich was an outspoken, at times combative firebrand, artist and author Inga was quieter and openly optimistic.

She wrote a book about her family’s ordeal as refugees, “The Long Trek to Solola,” in which she shared from first hand experience how her choice to be hopeful and find the sunny side helped her through circumstances haunting and horrifying. She described her memoir as a tale of “common human beings caught in the cogs of politics and uncommon times.”

The same war that prompted Finland’s choice fills our news feeds with stories like that of the Soloneviches on a daily basis — common people caught in the cogs of politics, demonstrating uncommon courage.