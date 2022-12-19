Editorial: Urgent education problems need correct solutions

A report last month by Virginia’s nonpartisan Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts policy evaluations and oversees state agencies on behalf of the General Assembly, made a close inspection of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on K-12 education.

A report this month by Matt Hurt, director of the Wise-based Comprehensive Instructional Program Consortium and a K-12 education expert whose opinions have appeared with some frequency in these pages, made a close inspection of that JLARC report. Hurt asserts the state agency report misses the mark in ways that will undermine proposed solutions.

Both make recommendations to state officials that we consider to be worth spotlighting here.

Often pundits and news sources make reference to how the abrupt, unplanned switch to months of remote learning in 2020, intended to slow the spread of the virus, caused learning loss for a generation of children. The JLARC report delves beyond this, into effects on mental health for staff and students and ongoing problems that have contributed to class disruptions and teacher shortages.

The JLARC investigation, which focused on the 2021-22 school year, found chronic absenteeism to be a huge problem, with a broader range of contributing causes than COVID-19 quarantines.

“More students also exhibited disruptive behavior as they returned to in-person instruction, according to school staff,” the report said, going on to state that teachers and principals rated student behavior problems as the most serious issue to confront staff.

Noting that the reliability of the data on absenteeism is questionable, Hurt observed that “the pandemic trained many of our students to be truant” and that though “teachers and administrators work diligently to make their classrooms and schools safe and inviting environments for students,” many school truancy officers report that juvenile and domestic relations court judges rarely mete out a harsher punishment than “a stern lecture, which has proven to be ineffectual.” With no negative consequences for violations, ‘why would they [students and their families] change their behavior?”

Teacher shortage growing

The JLARC report discusses alarming mental health issues among middle and high school students, with 10% of middle school students and 13% of high school students who responded to the survey reporting thoughts of suicide, and female students even more negatively affected than male students across all indicators.

The authors of the JLARC report recommend that the General Assembly pass a law allowing qualified, licensed psychologists in other fields to be provisionally licensed as school psychologists, and that the department of education under Gov. Glenn Youngkin take steps to enable partnerships between school divisions and community mental health providers. Given Youngkin’s recent, encouraging statements expressing an urgent interest in improvements to the state mental health system, this suggestion appears to dovetail well with his legislative wish-list.

Attempting to address a widespread trend of students failing their Virginia Standards of Learning math tests, the JLARC report recommends creating and funding a temporary math instructional improvement program to help elementary school students.

Yet there are signs that any solution designated as temporary won’t cut the mustard, especially as 94% of the school divisions that JLARC surveyed reported increased difficulty retaining and recruiting teachers. For the first time, “statewide teacher workforce data shows that more teachers are leaving the profession, while fewer teachers are becoming licensed.” In 2021-22, the number of teachers leaving was 12% higher than the pre-pandemic yearly average, while the number of newly licensed teachers was 15% lower. Vacant teaching positions have grown from 800 statewide before the pandemic to more than 3,300 in August 2022.

Teacher morale has plummeted, with student behavior issues, low pay, lack of respect from the public and shouldering a heavier workload all factors.

JLARC recommends that lawmakers tackle the workforce problem by temporarily funding the hire of more instructional assistance and temporarily funding retention and recruitment bonuses, as well as assisting provisionally licensed teachers to become fully licensed.

Address the real problems

However, as Hurt noted, “signing and retention bonuses and tuition assistance are steps in the right direction, but the fact they recommended these be temporary is concerning.” He explains that in a state by state comparison of average teacher salary to average household income, “Virginia is the least lucrative state in the country to be a teacher,” and that even with the 10% increase in teacher pay approved by the General Assembly this year, the raises have not kept pace with inflation, such that “salaries in real terms (controlling for inflation) are lower this year than last.”

Therefore, “the salary incentive structure problem is likely not temporary, and if we expect our classrooms to be fully staffed, appropriate incentives must be offered,” Hurt wrote. State lawmakers should take heed.

Hurt also displays skepticism regarding two recommendations JLARC makes to the education department to better prepare for future periods of virtual instruction, which involve developing a standard template schools can use in planning for long periods of remote learning, and offering courses for teachers in how to better do their jobs virtually.

“Our teachers and administrators reported that some families had structures in place to ensure that their children attended to their studies and others did not,” Hurt wrote. “Many kids need the proximal control of teachers to ensure they do their work, as no one in their home provides that structure.

“A better recommendation would be to ensure students without support structures at home have access to in-person instruction during any disruptions which would cause schools to transition to virtual instruction. For these students, this would be their only hope of receiving the instruction they need.”

Hurt is right. Our legislators and educated administrators should make it so.