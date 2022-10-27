Editorial: Valley youth engender hope

Bravo to the youth in our valleys for getting involved in local government.

The Sunday and Monday editions of The Roanoke Times brought two different stories of Southwest Virginia teenagers taking an active role in political proceedings. The circumstances are quite varied, but both are worthy of praise.

At the Oct. 18 meeting of the Montgomery County School Board, students came to the public comment podium to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies for schools that strip rights away from transgender students.

“I’m asking you to reject the new model policies about transgender students,” Cassidy Ackerman-Garvin, president of Blacksburg High School’s Pride Club and Mental Health Awareness Club, told the board. Montgomery County Public Schools has a vested interest in creating “an equitable and safe environment for all students. One way to do so is to support trans students,” she said.

Another club member, Crow Sindelar, enumerated several ugly consequences of the governor’s directive. “Trans students would need legal documents to change their name and gender in the school system. This process would force children to out themselves as trans ... This will lead to the abuse of trans children with parents who reject their identities.”

The students pointed out that Youngkin’s new policy harmfully targets those it purports to help, a demographic already disproportionately prone to suicide attempts and targeting for harassment.

“This policy will do nothing to address these horrifying statistics and only worsen the mental states of trans children,” Sindelar said.

“Trans students are not too young to deserve autonomy, or too young to know themselves,” Ackerman-Garvin said.

The club’s activism did not stop with speaking up at the meeting. “I got over 175 high-schoolers, middle-schoolers, teachers and parents to sign letters that I sent to Gov. Youngkin, and many club members and allies are with me today in the audience,” Ackerman-Garvin told the board. She told The Roanoke Times she saw about a dozen supporters at the meeting, mostly fellow students.

It’s great that these young activists have taken so adroitly to the local political arena, arguably the most important venue to have one’s voice heard. We think even Gov. Youngkin would feel obliged to admire that spirit.

Over to a another type of public political forum: We’d be remiss not to also shout the praises of the teens in the Roanoke Valley Chapter of Jack & Jill of America for grilling the eight Roanoke City Council candidates who came to a Sunday night debate forum at Roanoke’s Dumas Center.

Jack & Jill of America is an organization of mothers with children ages 2-19 that is dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders. The future leaders at the Dumas Center, in this fourth iteration of “The Great Roanoke Debate,” plied the candidates with great questions about how the city is handling homelessness, what’s being done about the northwest Roanoke food desert, how the city promotes tourism while protecting natural resources, and more.

How wonderful that in these polarized times, today’s youth give us great reason for hope.

We’ll end with the parting words from one of the Great Roanoke Debate’s young moderators, Ceasha Johnson, as she implored the audience to exercise their right to vote. “Your voice is heard without a word. Please vote on Nov. 8, we’re depending on you.”