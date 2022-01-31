Editorial: VCT4TEENS starts difficult, important conversations

Some conversations, however important, are difficult to start.

They can be especially uncomfortable if the topic touches on personal problems. Maybe the loved one who needs to have this conversation doesn’t realize that they’re not alone, that it’s OK to reach out — or maybe they do, but they’re reluctant to speak.

Parents and teens both might well have a hard time broaching the subjects of cyberbullying, cyberstalking, alcohol abuse, teen pregnancy, eating disorders, drug addiction or suicide.

Virginia Children’s Theatre has been providing icebreakers for these sensitive yet important conversations for more than a decade. The ongoing efforts of this nonprofit, hatched in Roanoke in 2008, deserve applause, as does this public service in particular.

The program, now called VCT4TEENS, started in 2010, when the nonprofit went by the name Roanoke Children’s Theatre and had an office underneath the seats in the Taubman Museum of Art auditorium.

The first play in the series, “The Secret Life of Girls” by Linda Daugherty, portrayed how members of a girls soccer team used social media to humiliate and shun one of their own. It ended with characters pledging to “be better” to each other, a message also printed on bracelets that were passed out to audiences of sixth graders.

Afterward, the students could ask questions of the cast, a mix of adults and peers. The theater also conducted workshops in schools on how to handle cyberbullying.

With funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, Lewis-Gale Foundation and others, the play was a departure from the musicals based on works of children’s literature that RCT had concentrated on up until that point.

Theater company founder Pat Wilhelms said at the time that she was marshaling the medium and talent of theater “to do something good.” She succeeded in that goal.

The program aims to equip teens with information to help them understand these situations, and put them in touch with experts who can give them guidance. Later “4TEEN” productions had panelists who were experts in fields related to the play’s topic on hand after the performances to answer questions. Several of the plays have been originals commissioned by the children’s theater.

Roanoke Times theater reviewers have been kind to this program through the years.

Jeff DeBell called 2019’s “The Boy at the Edge of Everything,” about managing time and stress, a “clever work” that was delivered with “energy and skill.”

While reviewing “The Fakes,” a tale of internet bullying and online stalking performed in 2020, Christina Koomen wrote that “the RCT4Teens series, which is devoted to helping young people connect with issues that affect their lives, has landed on one of the most urgent of our time.”

The tradition continues under Virginia Children’s Theatre Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. VCT4TEENS productions feature performances for the public that families can attend. They also tour Roanoke and Roanoke County schools. Funding from foundations, businesses and nonprofit organizations ensure the program keeps going.

This year’s production, “Apologies” by Brian Kral, examines a heart-wrenching topic, introducing the audience to a teenage girl that committed suicide and the questions faced by her grieving family. This play will be performed Feb. 25 and 26 in Fishburn Auditorium at North Cross School.

Press materials for “Apologies” cite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics that say suicide is the third leading cause of death for those between ages 10 and 24. The theater’s presentation highlights strategies for preventing suicide.

The play’s director, New York-based arts educator Heather Lanza, described the story as bearing an important message about supporting one another and caring for each other’s mental well-being, a message made more timely than ever by the ongoing pandemic.

The theater is performing “Apologies” in partnership with Tudor House, a nonprofit devoted to suicide prevention that was founded by the family of Louis Tudor, a well-known Roanoke coach, restauranteur and community volunteer who died by suicide in July 2020.

The previous VCT4TEENS show, “Out of the Shadows,” had to be mounted during COVID-19 conditions. That play, another collaboration with Tudor House, focused on ending the stigma that surrounds mental illness and promoting suicide awareness, education and prevention.

Afterward, parents and teachers shared thoughts with the crew and cast of “Out of the Shadows,” praising the interactive elements and the way it spoke directly to teens’ experiences.

Most important of all, it got those hard conversations started.