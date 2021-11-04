Editorial: Victorious Youngkin creates national playbook for Republicans

Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has not been much help in dealing with this issue, nor other flashpoints such as mask mandates and transgender student policies, fobbing the responsibility for dealing controversies off on localities. As bewildered school boards have fended off angry anti-CRT constituents month after month, Democrats have ignored the problem at their peril. McAuliffe put his foot right in the bear trap with his unfortunate debate quip that “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

As for Republicans, banning something from schools that wasn’t taught there in the first place should, technically, be an easy promise to keep.

Even beyond the furor over the notion that school curricula incorporated liberal brainwashing, Virginia conservatives were hustling to put the brakes on a legislative agenda they perceived as too extreme. For good or ill, Democrats seized their chance to act on issues near and dear to them, such as marijuana legalization, abolishing the death penalty, police reform and firearm restrictions. At least in Southwest Virginia, rural conservatives took these changes as a sign Richmond legislators had lost their collective minds.