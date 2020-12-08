Editorial: Virginia Democrats misread what Republicans just did

Chase may have a following now, but will she come next November? How many of her supporters are willing to stick with her if it means that the next governor is a Democrat? That’s what Republicans are gambling on and it’s a pretty safe bet — safer than the risk of having Chase as their nominee. There are certainly lots of examples of independent or third-party candidates who have made a difference. Liberals who insisted on voting for Jill Stein of the Green Party in 2016 were “rewarded” with Donald Trump as president. But there are also lots and lots of examples of independents who make no difference at all. Potts didn’t in 2005. Not even Story with his 13% did in 1965; he depressed Godwin’s margin but Godwin still won.

Rather than being delirious, Democrats should be wary. The vote for a convention shows that at least some Republicans are intent on making a serious pick for governor — be that former House Speaker Kirk Cox (who has already announced) or one of the many rumored candidates who have yet to announce. The great danger for Virginia Democrats in 2021 is hubris. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since 2009; Democrats see their trend lines rising, not falling. Some Democrats think it doesn’t matter who they nominate in 2021; that their primary is tantamount to election. Maybe it is. But many of the Democratic victories in recent years have been fueled by a suburban backlash to Trump. With Trump out of the White House, Virginia Democrats might find voters more inclined to consider a respectable Republican nominee. Whether a Republican convention can produce one remains an open question, but Democrats might want to be more cautious than some of them think they need to be.