Editorial: Virginia Democrats should agree to a special session. Here's why.

For Republicans to call for a special session so the legislature can investigate all this is a clever political ploy. They know quite well the Democrats who control the General Assembly have no intention of convening a special session to investigate a Democratic administration. Here’s the thing, though: Democrats should suck it up and convene such a special session as a matter of self-preservation.

Here’s why: This parole board scandal is a cancer that needs to be removed, the sooner the better, as far as Democrats are concerned. They should think of a special session as a kind of political chemotherapy, an unpleasant but necessary way to purge this scandal from their system.

Democrats are acting as if this scandal doesn’t matter. And maybe it doesn’t matter to the party activists they hear from most. But it will matter come this fall when Democrats will be running to retain their hold on the state’s top three offices and the House of Delegates.

General election voters are likely to take a much dimmer view of all this than Democratic Party activists.