Editorial: Virginia is for book censors?

The War on Books in Virginia has taken its most bizarre turn yet.

A pair of Republican politicians waving the “parental rights” flag are expanding the battleground from publicly funded libraries to national bookstore chains.

In response to a petition, a Virginia Beach Circuit Court judge has found probable cause that two books in the school district’s libraries are “obscene for unrestricted viewing by minors.” Virginia Beach attorney and state delegate Tim Anderson filed the petition on behalf of Tommy Altman, who is campaigning to be the Republican challenger against incumbent Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria.

Of the two books, Maia Kobabe’s graphic novel-format autobiography “Gender Queer” has been targeted all across the country by activists who want to see books that relate to LGBTQ experiences removed from school library shelves.

“A Court of Mist and Fury,” however, is a little bit of a surprise. It’s the second volume in a massively bestselling fantasy series, “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by author Sarah J. Maas, that’s under development as a Hulu television show. (Maas’ series, however, has also been targeted by a parents’ group in a Florida case.)

Kirkus Reviews recommends “A Court of Mist and Fury” for “fans of dark, lush, sexy fantasy.” A review in School Library Journal — which often reviews adult books to judge whether they might be appropriate for a school library — recommends the book for high school sophomores and older.

In a Facebook video, Anderson claims a sixth grade library had Maas’ book on the shelf, which is genuinely eyebrow-raising given the above.

More eyebrow raising, however, is Altman’s and Anderson’s declared intention to seek “a restraining order against Barnes and Noble” to stop the selling of these two books to minors without parental consent. “Suits like this can be filed all over Virginia,” Anderson wrote, clearly hoping to inspire a shock and awe attack on the commonwealth’s booksellers.

Neither of these two books has been marketed as appropriate for young children. One wonders what the end game is here, beyond craven publicity — to have a “Parental Advisory: Explicit Content” label printed on the covers of most of the tomes in the Romance and Literature sections of bookstores?

Altman and Anderson could stand to do a few seconds of research into whether that tactic ever kept any popular music with “filthy” lyrics out of the hands of youngsters.