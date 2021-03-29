Editorial: Virginia should focus on 'the exodus counties'

In each case, this represents a reversal of decades-long trends. Amherst has been gaining population in every decade since the 1930s except one. Craig has been gaining population in every decade since the 1960s. Franklin has been gaining population in every decade since the 1940s — and for a time in the 1970s was one of the fastest-growing localities in the state. So what’s changed?

In each case, the statistical answer is the same: Their populations have aged out to the point where deaths now outnumber births — and not enough new people are moving in to make up the difference.

In Craig, deaths over the past decade have outnumbered births by 122. The county saw 55 more people move in than out — so the county’s overall population decline is -67.

Franklin has seen deaths outnumber births by 715, with net in-migration of 567 for a total population loss of 148.

Amherst is in an even more unusual predicament — it has seen deaths outnumber births by 170 but, unlike the other two counties, saw more people move out than in (332). The result: A demographic double whammy and a total population decline of 502. That means that Amherst, statistically speaking, looks more like the coal counties than other localities in the region.