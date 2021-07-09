Editorial: Virginia should set up a pandemic commission

Some of our Democratic readers were surprised when we seconded Republican calls for a more complete investigation of how the Virginia Parole Board has been releasing prisoners without always adhering to state law or policy.
They shouldn’t be surprised, though. We’re journalists. It’s in our bones to want to know more.
For the same reason, we think Republicans have been wrong to oppose a congressional inquiry into the events of Jan. 6. We should all want to know more about what led a mob to storm Congress, with some chanting that they wanted to hang the vice president.
If the former investigation wound up embarrassing some Democrats, and the latter some Republicans — so what? Political parties naturally want to avoid that kind of thing but the populace at large should be demanding more accountability from both parties.
If we don’t fully know what’s gone on behind the scenes in both cases, how do we know whether we can prevent such things in the future? We don’t.
And that brings us to the other investigation that ought to be commissioned: We need a pandemic commission. Determining the origin of the COVID-19 virus that immobilized the world for more than a year is probably beyond the reach of any American commission — you can’t exactly march over to the Chinese Ministry of Health in Beijing and file a Freedom of Information Act request. The patient work of scientists studying genomic data has already determined that the virus was circulating in Wuhan, China, before it was detected in the Hunan Seafood Market in December 2019 — which was originally said to be the origin point. Maybe someday we’ll learn more.
What a pandemic commission can look at, though, is how our government, our institutions, our people handled the virus. Should we have reacted sooner? Stronger? Or were there points where we overreacted? In terms of mitigating the spread of the virus, what worked and what didn’t? If we had to do this all over again, what should we have done differently and what should we do exactly the same?
These seem important questions because we might well have to do this again and it would be good to have some formal understanding of how well or how poorly we handled this one.
We’d like to think that these are neutral questions with science-based answers. We’d also like to think that there really is a Loch Ness Monster. Somehow that pandemic has become politicized; perhaps this was inevitable into today’s polarized environment.
As with the parole board and the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, the answers to these questions might well embarrass one party or another. Once again, so what? Is protecting somebody’s political posterior more important than saving somebody’s life?
There already have been some bills introduced in Congress — with bipartisan support — to create a pandemic commission. We also know how hard it is to get anything done in Congress, no matter which party is in charge. Once again we must deal with the down side of American exceptionalism — our capacity for politicizing everything. The New York Times reported recently: “In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month committed to an inquiry into the pandemic that would place ‘the state’s actions under the microscope’ and take evidence under oath. But in Washington, a commission with subpoena power could be a hard sell to Republicans wary that such a panel would become an instrument to investigate former President Donald J. Trump.”
However, a commission with subpoena power is exactly what we need. And it ought to be a non-political commission, too. The gold standard for such commissions, in our view, is the one that then-Gov. Tim Kaine put together to investigate the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. He didn’t put politicians on it — with one exception. He put experts in their various fields — law enforcement, university governance, mental health, and so forth. That one exception was a telling one: Kaine, a Democrat, appointed a Republican — Tom Ridge, the former governor of Pennsylvania and the former Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush. Kaine wasn’t afraid of what the commission would say. Granted, it wasn’t investigating something where his administration was involved, but, still, he didn’t stack the commission to produce a particular outcome. As a result, when that commission issued its report, it was able to speak with authority.
The same should be the case here, and that brings us to this point: As much as we need a national commission to investigate the federal government’s response, we could still use a state commission to investigate the state government’s response. This is something the General Assembly could set in motion when it meets in August for a special session. There are lots of things this commission could investigate that we would be better off knowing: Did we shut down too many businesses for too long or not enough for not long enough? How prepared were our health departments and how should they be structured or funded in case of future pandemics? What have we learned from the state’s somewhat clunky initial roll-out of vaccines — and its later quick catch-up — that we can put in an official playbook for next time? Why have Southwest and Southside Virginia lagged so far behind the rest of the state in vaccinations? It’s not because they’re rural and not because they’re conservative — we have other rural, conservative-voting parts of the state that have posted far higher vaccination rates. Geography and ideology may be part of the answer, but it’s certainly not the whole answer; it would be good to know what that answer is.
The beauty of a state commission isn’t simply that it’s easier to start and designed to produce more locally actionable recommendations, it’s that we have so many other points of comparison. We have 50 states with 50 different responses that we can be compared and contrasted with to produce a set of “best practices” for the next pandemic. Did we overreact or underreact? Or did we sometimes do a little of both? Why argue about the politics of all this when we could see if there might be some actual scientific facts? We already know a few: We know Canada, a country very much like our own, reacted far more strictly than the United States did — and wound up with a virus rate much lower than ours. Was that cause-and-effect or just a coincidence? We don’t know. And without a pandemic commission, we maybe never will.