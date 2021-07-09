Editorial: Virginia should set up a pandemic commission

However, a commission with subpoena power is exactly what we need. And it ought to be a non-political commission, too. The gold standard for such commissions, in our view, is the one that then-Gov. Tim Kaine put together to investigate the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. He didn’t put politicians on it — with one exception. He put experts in their various fields — law enforcement, university governance, mental health, and so forth. That one exception was a telling one: Kaine, a Democrat, appointed a Republican — Tom Ridge, the former governor of Pennsylvania and the former Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush. Kaine wasn’t afraid of what the commission would say. Granted, it wasn’t investigating something where his administration was involved, but, still, he didn’t stack the commission to produce a particular outcome. As a result, when that commission issued its report, it was able to speak with authority.

The same should be the case here, and that brings us to this point: As much as we need a national commission to investigate the federal government’s response, we could still use a state commission to investigate the state government’s response. This is something the General Assembly could set in motion when it meets in August for a special session. There are lots of things this commission could investigate that we would be better off knowing: Did we shut down too many businesses for too long or not enough for not long enough? How prepared were our health departments and how should they be structured or funded in case of future pandemics? What have we learned from the state’s somewhat clunky initial roll-out of vaccines — and its later quick catch-up — that we can put in an official playbook for next time? Why have Southwest and Southside Virginia lagged so far behind the rest of the state in vaccinations? It’s not because they’re rural and not because they’re conservative — we have other rural, conservative-voting parts of the state that have posted far higher vaccination rates. Geography and ideology may be part of the answer, but it’s certainly not the whole answer; it would be good to know what that answer is.