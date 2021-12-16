Editorial: Virginia Supreme Court redistricting spreads the disruptions evenly

Franklin County residents might understandably be left flabbergasted after poring over the latest House of Delegates map proposed in the redistricting process.

In June, dynamic upstart Wren Williams, a Patrick County lawyer and ambitious young conservative influencer, trounced 14-year incumbent Charles Poindexter, a Franklin County stalwart, by a margin of 63% to 37% in the Republican primary for the 9th House District.

In effect, the primary decided the election, as Williams would go on to easily defeat Democratic newcomer Bridgette Craighead in the general election, 76% to 23%, a margin slightly larger than Poindexter’s 70% to 30% drubbing of Democratic challenger Stephanie Cook in 2017.

Neither result is particularly shocking, as all the counties in the district went heavily for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

However, in that June primary, Republican voters in Franklin County tried to keep Poindexter in his job, finding in his favor by 57% to 43%. Williams won by racking up overwhelming margins in Patrick County and the Henry County precincts that fall within the district.

The reason to rehash all of this past excitement is because under the new map produced by the special masters working for the Virginia Supreme Court, Franklin County ends up with no incumbent delegate. The new map cuts Franklin loose from Patrick and Henry and instead creates a 39th House District that groups the whole of Franklin County with a segment of Roanoke County.

For those in Franklin County who would have preferred to stick with Poindexter, a hard-right conservative who nonetheless wasn’t all-in on Trump’s false claims of election fraud, perhaps this will provide some hope once they’re done venting their exasperation.

In a fascinating twist, this map shifts Patrick County into a westward-weighted 47th District that includes Galax and Carroll and Floyd counties. This puts Williams — who is celebrated or notorious, depending on your political stance, for volunteering to travel to Wisconsin as part of Trump’s legal team to help challenge the 2020 presidential election results — in the same district as restaurateur Marie March, another newly elected Republican delegate, who is likewise celebrated or notorious for having attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, though she has said she left before the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Similarly, March would no longer be representing the Pulaski or Montgomery county voters who elected her by decisive margins.

Were March and Williams to end up facing off in a primary, it would be one to watch. Of course, this proposed map for House of Delegates has not been finalized. Nor have the proposed maps for the Virginia Senate and for the state’s congressional districts.

As a reminder of how we got here, Virginia’s effort to move away from gerrymandering hit a partisan wall back in October.

A constitutional amendment resoundingly endorsed by voters in 2020 created the first-ever Virginia Redistricting Commission, which put eight Democrats and eight Republicans together on a panel and charged them with drawing new voting districts in response to the latest federal census data. The two sides were unable to reach a compromise on any of their appointed tasks, and so the responsibility for creating the new maps kicked over to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Concerns that the court, perceived as conservative-leaning, would direct the creation of maps favoring Republicans appear to be unfounded. The court appointed two special masters, one Democrat, one Republican, to come up with solutions. The resulting maps, which receive high marks for partisan fairness from the non-partisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project, appear to scramble everyone’s plans in about equal measure — which, really, is how it absolutely should work.

For example, on the congressional level, though Democrats have a slight edge overall, the map essentially disposes of the district represented by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D–Henrico), putting her political future on the block.

Closer to home, under these proposals, Roanoke County gets carved up like a side of choice beef, not ideal for wielding legislative clout.

Voters in Vinton and the northern slices of Roanoke County, at present represented by state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, would be annexed by a Senate district stretching from Craig County to Staunton that has no incumbent.

On top of that, in the House of Delegates district map, Roanoke County gets split up three ways as opposed to the current two. There’s the piece attached to Franklin County that we previously mentioned, another piece that breaks off to join with Montgomery County, and a third that includes Salem and the southwest corner of the city of Roanoke, which would have Republican Del. Joe McNamara as the resident incumbent. The new version of his district significantly shrinks the geographical area that he represents.

In Botetourt County, Republican delegates Terry Austin and Chris Head end up in the same district, whereas before Head’s district mostly consisted of Roanoke County turf with a sliver of Botetourt included.

Anyone with visions of a better way has the opportunity to share their ideas with the special masters, but the deadlines are fast approaching.

You can view the maps yourself, though the process is a bit cumbersome, as befits anything devised by the government — you have to visit virginiaredistricting.org, download a portable document file, aka a PDF, click on an embedded link to download another PDF, and then click on links contained in that second PDF to get to the maps.

The court is allowing residents to make comments directly on the interactive versions of those maps. (“Radford and Blacksburg shouldn’t be split into two districts,” says a comment on the House of Delegates map. “Franklin County placed in a district that stretches to Tennessee makes no sense,” says a Senate map comment.)

The second and final public hearing that the Virginia Supreme Court will hold for feedback on redistricting happens from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. You can find the instructions to livestream the video following the same process for viewing the maps. (The first hearing happened Wednesday and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/VSCdistricts1.)

If you just want to write out comments in an e-mail to Redistricting@vacourts.gov, that’s fine too. The hard deadline to send those in is 1 p.m. Monday.

Soon after, the gavel will come down, and the era of gerrymandering will end in Virginia.