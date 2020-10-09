Editorial: Virginia Tech's gain has been Radford University's loss, and not a net gain for the region

The State Council of Higher Education of Virginia reports that Roanoke College is down 91 students from last year, Hollins University is up 24, and Ferrum College is down 20. Add all that together with the Tech and Radford numbers and the Roanoke-New River area is down 33 students from a year ago. That number is so small as to be insignificant. On the plus side, there was not the massive enrollment decrease some feared there would be when the virus hit. On the minus side, we are not growing the overall number of students — we’re just rearranging where they are. Indeed, it’s going to be increasingly harder to grow those overall numbers for demographic reasons. Births in the U.S. have been declining since 2008. Since demography is destiny, that means eventually there will be fewer college-age students. “By the second half of the 2020s, college and universities will start feeling it,” Bloomberg News reported last year. The only thing that can offset that inevitable demography is more immigration, something that President Trump has been restricting, not encouraging.