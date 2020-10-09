Editorial: Virginia Tech's gain has been Radford University's loss, and not a net gain for the region

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said she didn’t have any comment on Virginia Tech reaching its goal of enrolling 30,000 undergraduates three years ahead of schedule.
We, however, do.
Blacksburg is understandably not completely thrilled about Tech hitting the goal — or even, necessarily, having this goal. While the mayor didn’t have anything to say about the enrollment figure, she did have plenty of things to say about the consequences of Tech passing the 30,000 mark: “If VT is intent on continuing to grow its student body (and rumor has it that they are), it will need to be more actively engaged in housing them,” she said in an email to Roanoke Times reporter Henri Gendreau. “The Town is landlocked. And VT administrators understand this: That’s why we are working together to create a possible faculty village, with an underlying land trust to make the homes affordable. The lack of housing in Blacksburg has become an obstacle to recruitment and retention at VT.”
Hager-Smith is not wrong. But here’s the bigger picture: Blacksburg is taking one for the team, that team being surrounding communities in the New River and Roanoke valleys. When Tech had its infamous “overenrollment” a year ago, Blacksburg officials were none too pleased — but leaders in many other communities were secretly thrilled. Why? Two of the overarching problems confronting the region are a relative lack of young adults and a labor pool that’s not deep enough with skilled workers to attract (or retain) certain employers. That’s why we’ve seen economic development officials in both the Roanoke and New River valleys put a high priority on programs aimed at persuading more graduates from local colleges to stay in the region after graduation.
The math here is simple: If Virginia Tech has more students, then more of them are likely to stick around after graduation. That math complicates Blacksburg’s life but helps reshape the region’s overall economy. Hager-Smith warns that housing is becoming unaffordable in Blacksburg. Some localities are counting on that as part of their own economic development strategies. Pulaski County has been losing population for most of the past 40 years. It’s projected to lose population at an even faster rate in coming years as its remaining population ages and dies. Pulaski, though, has set an ambitious goal to reverse that decline. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia estimates Pulaski’s current population is now 34,097 and will slip to 33,148 by 2030. Pulaski, though, has set a goal to grow its population by 2030 to 40,000 — a figure that county leaders say their current infrastructure can support. To get there, Pulaski is assuming, even hoping, that some people will get priced out of Blacksburg and decide the lower housing costs are worth the price of a slightly longer commute.
Before Pulaski and other like-minded communities cheer Tech hitting its 30,000-undergraduate goal, they should stop and do some other math. Tech’s enrollment is up from 29,300 to 30,016 students, an increase of 716 students. However, Radford University’s preliminary numbers show its undergraduate enrollment has declined from 7,967 to 7,305, a decrease of 662. Radford’s numbers may wiggle and jiggle some when final figures come out Oct. 15, but, big picture, it’s clear that Radford’s down almost as much as Tech is up. The net between the two schools is a gain of just 54 more students.
While there’s some prestige factor in Tech hitting 30,000, the practical effect on the overall region isn’t going to be that much if its enrollment gains are nearly wiped out by decreases at Radford.
This is exactly what some feared back in the spring when COVID-19 hit. Back in May, Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Jeff Schapiro reported that Juan Espinoza, Tech’s director of undergraduate admissions, had emailed his colleagues at other state schools. Schapiro wrote: “He told them Tech was having difficulty assembling the new class; specifically with foreign students who pay top dollar to attend. Having received deposits from roughly 150 overseas students — well short of the target of 550 — Tech would close the gap by, among other things, offering seats to 950 in-state students on the university’s waiting list, Espinoza said.” In other words, Schapiro wrote, Tech “would attempt to snatch students planning to matriculate elsewhere — often nearby Radford University and 140 miles up the Blue Ridge, James Madison University, in Harrisonburg.” The math suggests that, indeed, has been what happened at Radford; JMU’s enrollment is down, too, but by just 30 students. (Tech ended up with 201 new international students).
Even if there’s another reason why Radford’s enrollment is down (and enrollment statewide is down so Radford’s not an outlier by any means), the bottom line remains the same: The overall number of college students in the region is not up by an appreciable amount, even if Tech has hit a landmark goal. That means Blacksburg may have the hassle of figuring out how to house more people, but the New River Valley doesn’t have the advantage of more future graduates it can persuade to stay. Neither does the region at large.
The State Council of Higher Education of Virginia reports that Roanoke College is down 91 students from last year, Hollins University is up 24, and Ferrum College is down 20. Add all that together with the Tech and Radford numbers and the Roanoke-New River area is down 33 students from a year ago. That number is so small as to be insignificant. On the plus side, there was not the massive enrollment decrease some feared there would be when the virus hit. On the minus side, we are not growing the overall number of students — we’re just rearranging where they are. Indeed, it’s going to be increasingly harder to grow those overall numbers for demographic reasons. Births in the U.S. have been declining since 2008. Since demography is destiny, that means eventually there will be fewer college-age students. “By the second half of the 2020s, college and universities will start feeling it,” Bloomberg News reported last year. The only thing that can offset that inevitable demography is more immigration, something that President Trump has been restricting, not encouraging.
So fret Tech’s 30,000 threshold if you’re in Blacksburg, or celebrate it if you’re elsewhere, but that alone will not help the region solve its demographic imbalance.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!