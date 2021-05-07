Editorial: Virginia voters say they're right of center, so why do they elect liberals?

Republicans make the same mistake. They rate themselves at 7.11 when voters see them further right at 7.45 — and their most recent presidential candidate even further right. Of the seven Republican candidates for governor, Pete Snyder has done the best job of rounding up endorsements from high-profile people who worked for Trump; that might serve him well enough with Republican delegates this weekend but could prove a burden in a general election campaign where voters have already made it plain they consider Trump far too conservative for their tastes.

Furthermore, both parties do a terrible job of understanding the other side. Democrats see Republicans way far to the right at 8.23 — much further right than voters as a whole do. Likewise, Republicans see Democrats nearly off the scale on the left at 1.47 when voters as a whole don’t agree. And then we wonder why people hate politics? Both parties are out of touch with where voters are — and neither party understands where voters see the two parties.

On balance, that ideological self-rating seems good news for Republicans — voters seem ideologically inclined their way if only the party can pull itself back from nominating candidates too far to the right.

How big an “if” is that?