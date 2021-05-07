Editorial: Virginia voters say they're right of center, so why do they elect liberals?

The most insightful poll of the 2021 campaign season comes with warning signs for Democrats and Republicans alike.
The extent to which either party takes heed of the results may go a long way toward determining whether Democrats retain their control of state government after the November elections, or whether Republicans can win a statewide election for the first time in a dozen years.
The poll in question doesn’t list the name of a single candidate that Virginians will find on the ballot this fall.
Instead, this survey by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University asks voters what they believe in politically. Those results might shock partisans on both sides.
Virginia has been trending decidedly blue for more than a decade now. Democrats have carried the state in three straight presidential elections.
Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since 2009.
Democrats now control both houses in the General Assembly and seven of the state’s 11 congressional seats.
You’d think based on those results that Virginia is now a liberal state. The Wason Center poll says that’s not so.
Asked to identify themselves on the political spectrum, Virginians generally identified themselves as being slightly right of center.
On scale of 0 for most liberal and 10 for most conservative, the average of those surveyed was 5.83, just right of the midpoint.
So why then has a center-right state swung so decisively for Democrats? It’s not that voters see themselves as Democrats.
The voters surveyed pegged Democrats at 3.03 and Republicans at 7.45. That means voters are closer to Republicans (just 1.6 points away) than they are to Democrats (2.8 points away).
So why then is a center-right electorate voting for liberal candidates? The survey doesn’t tell us, but we can surmise two possible explanations, both of which might be simultaneously true: Either Democrats have done a better job at hiding their ideological bearings and/or Republicans have moved much further right that voters are comfortable with, so that even an obviously liberal Democrat might seem a more palatable option for voters.
That latter certainly seems the case in last year’s presidential race. The poll found these center-right voters found themselves ideologically closer to Joe Biden (3.57 on that left-right scale) than to Donald Trump (8.26). Keep in mind those are averages.
The poll found that “a significant number of Virginia voters placed Biden at 5, the midpoint of the scale” while “nearly half of those surveyed placed Trump at 10, the most conservative point on the scale.”
Translation: The poll finds a lot of voters think Republicans have become too conservative. That’s bad news for Republicans. It’s also bad news for Democrats, too, because the poll shows Virginia voters aren’t really liberals — they just see Democrats as the least bad option.
That’s both an opportunity and a challenge for Republicans this weekend when they hold a convention to nominate their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Can they nominate candidates moderate enough to win in a way that candidates such as Trump, Ken Cuccinelli and Corey Stewart have not?
However, there’s also a challenge for Democrats: Can they make sure they don’t stray so far left that these mildly conservative voters decide they’re closer to the Republicans, after all?
The problem for both parties is that their partisans are poor at both self-awareness and “reading the room,” or, in this case, reading the electorate.
Democrats think their party is more moderate than voters do — they rate themselves at 4.0 when voters put them further left at 3.03. That poses a difficulty for all those candidates who are hustling to appeal to the party’s left wing. That may be where the energy is among the party’s activist base, but that’s definitely not where general election voters are.
Republicans make the same mistake. They rate themselves at 7.11 when voters see them further right at 7.45 — and their most recent presidential candidate even further right. Of the seven Republican candidates for governor, Pete Snyder has done the best job of rounding up endorsements from high-profile people who worked for Trump; that might serve him well enough with Republican delegates this weekend but could prove a burden in a general election campaign where voters have already made it plain they consider Trump far too conservative for their tastes.
Furthermore, both parties do a terrible job of understanding the other side. Democrats see Republicans way far to the right at 8.23 — much further right than voters as a whole do. Likewise, Republicans see Democrats nearly off the scale on the left at 1.47 when voters as a whole don’t agree. And then we wonder why people hate politics? Both parties are out of touch with where voters are — and neither party understands where voters see the two parties.
On balance, that ideological self-rating seems good news for Republicans — voters seem ideologically inclined their way if only the party can pull itself back from nominating candidates too far to the right.
How big an “if” is that?
The poll found the Republican closest to where voters are is Mitt Romney, who is perceived at 5.82, just a hair to the left of where Virginians average themselves out to be.
Romney also seems persona non grata in his own party and got booed in Utah last weekend.
Based on these ratings, though, Virginia Republicans could win if they nominated Romney, or someone just like him.
Or could they?
Now comes all the bad news for Republicans. On issue after issue, the poll found that voters agree more with the Democratic position than the Republican position. They support Medicare for-all-that-want-it (76%).
They back a public option for health insurance (70%).
They want a pathway for citizenship for undocumented immigrants (73%).
They’re even more enthusiastic about a path for citizenship for the children brought here illegally, the so-called “Dreamers” (78%).
They’re really in favor of renewable energy (82%).
They back the Green New Deal, or at least whatever they think that is (65%).
They like taxing the rich (69%).
How can voters back all those things and still think they’re right of center? We said earlier that both Democrats and Republicans misread voters but perhaps voters also misread themselves.
They appear to want to vote for liberal measures yet reserve the right to call themselves moderate conservatives.