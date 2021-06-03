Editorial: VMI report questions: Why does institute get a ‘rape exemption’ in state law?

The report found that 14% of current female cadets who participated in a survey said they’d been sexually assaulted at VMI while 63% “reported being told directly by others they had been sexually assaulted,” which suggests the 14% figure is on the low side.

If that 14% figure is correct, that’s horrifically high but still lower than what RAINN — the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network — says is standard for women on a college campus.

It says the figure is 26.4%. Whether VMI’s figure is high or low, the figure ought to be zero, and the unlocked door policy seems to enable potential sex criminals in the corps — there’s really no other way to put that.

6. Why does VMI treat sexual assault less seriously than it does cheating? If a cadet is found cheating even once, he or she is drummed out. But those who sexually assault a cadet aren’t.

The report cites one example of a male cadet who entered a female cadet’s room and “groped her breasts” — some locked doors might have helped there — but “no action was ever taken.”

That cadet “told her cousin not to come to VMI because she is terrified her cousin would be raped since it happens so often.”